Travelling by air? Flights from Delhi delayed due to bad weather; Check full list here

Flights delayed due to fog: The Delhi airport has alerted travellers of flight delays and diversions due to dense fog in the region. As many as 118 domestic departure flights were delayed from Delhi airport due to bad weather and other related issues. That’s not all, 32 domestic arrival flights were also delayed due to bad weather in north India. These include flights such as I5-1228 Bagdogra, 9I-635 Jaisalmer, and 9I-701 Bareilly that have been delayed.

3 Flights Diverted To Jaipur Airport

Due to low visibility and dense fog, three flights were diverted to Jaipur Airport. Air India Express from Sharjah to Delhi, Spicejet flight from Ahmedabad to Delhi, and SpiceJet flight from Pune to Delhi have been diverted to Jaipur, an airport official said.

Delhi | Flights delayed due to severe fog & cold in the national capital. Visuals from Delhi Airport.



Visibility is very low at the airport and the weather here is very cold, say passengers at Delhi airport

Just past midnight, the IGIA issued a statement saying: “Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport…Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight reactions.”

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that fog occurred due to high moisture in the air across Punjab and extended to Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

The IMD said, “Due to the continuation of prevailing light winds and high moisture near the surface over the Indo-Gangetic plains, dense to very dense fog is very likely to continue in some parts during the night and morning hours over Delhi during the next 2 days and dense fog in isolated pockets thereafter for the subsequent 3 days over the region.”

The Met Department’s advisory read, “Eat vitamin C-rich fruits and vegetables and drink sufficient warm fluids to maintain adequate immunity. Avoid or limit outdoor activities.”