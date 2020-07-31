Travellers take note! Suspension of scheduled international flights further extended till August 31

Earlier, international flights were suspended till July 31.

The suspension of international commercial passenger flights has been further extended till August 31, news agency PTI reported citing Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Earlier, international flights were suspended till July 31. The overseas flights have been on suspension mode since the third week of March.

“The government has decided to extend the suspension on the scheduled international commercial passenger services to/ from India up to 2359 hours IST of 31st August,” the DGCA was quoted by the news agency as saying in a statement. However, the report said that this restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

The development comes just days after the Centre announced Unlock 3, which will come into effect from Saturday (August 1). The central government has allowed some more services and activities outside the Containment Zones. However, rail including Metro and air services have not been allowed yet as the number of infections in the country is on rise.

In a detailed notification issued on July 29, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that international air travel of passengers had been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission. “Further opening up will take place in a calibrated manner,” it said.