Travellers take note: IndiGo introduces charter flights! Check guidelines on how to book and board charter flights; details

IndiGo charter flights in India: Travellers take note! IndiGo Airline rolls out its first full-fledged charter flight services in India. With a vision to acquire more landscape in the aviation sector, Indigo Airlines has launched the full-fledged charter flight services in the country. The move can be seen as an effort to diversify its plan and find out different alternatives to boost business and revenue as the aviation sector has resumed functioning after its biggest hiatus until now.

How to book IndiGo’s Charter Flight Services

The low-cost carrier has announced that customers willing to opt for its charter flight services need to just fill a form detailing their destination, arrival point, travel time, names, address, and other details. Indigo has said that its representatives will get in touch with the interested person within 24 hours. Domestic and international cities have entry and departure options. Indigo has revealed the plans to offer both A320 and ATR aircraft for charter flight services.

Probably the leader in the low-cost carrier segment in the Indian aviation sector, Indigo airlines have also transformed 10 passenger aircraft into freighters and offers charter flights for cargo operations as well.

How to board a charter flight on IndiGO

To board a charter flight, passengers must report 45 minutes before departure and they have to submit an undertaking for not testing positive for the COVID-19 in the last two months. All in-flight guidelines laid by the DGCA such as restriction on serving meals except for medical purpose, protective suit for pilots and cabin crew must be implemented for charter flights to function.

Meanwhile, IndiGo has also announced that it will keep on adding aircraft to its fleet albeit it has not divulged any details on capacity growth as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that has severely impacted demand for air travel in one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world. Indigo’s CEO Ronjoy Dutta has said that it will return 120 A320ceos over the next two years and replace them with A320neos, though the rate of replacement will depend on the revenue trend.