Travellers’ Choice Awards 2019: World’s best beaches

The top beaches in the world, as per TripAdvisor’s 2019 Travellers’ Choice Awards…

Eagle Beach, Palm, Eagle Beach, Aruba

Aruba is an island rich in history and culture. Eagle Beach is an idyllic Caribbean beach, with white sands and turquoise waters, and is frequented by watersports enthusiasts. Palm Beach, on the island’s west side, offers perfect swimming conditions and powdery sand. Those more concerned with conditions under the waves won’t want to miss the wreck of the torpedoed tanker Pedernales, a popular diving site. Aruba is only 20 miles long, thus easily explored by bike or moped.

La Concha Beach, San Sebastian, Spain

The Beach of La Concha is a crescent-shaped urban seaboard of the city of San Sebastián located at the Bay of La Concha in northern Spain. Its remarkably regular shape, the scenic setting in the Bay of La Concha and the 19th-century elegance of fashionable seaside resorts have made the site very popular, as it is frequently cited as one of the most beautiful and the most famous urban beaches in Europe. It is a sandy beach with shallow substrate, in which the tide fluctuation greatly affects the area available for use.

Grace Bay, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

Providenciales is an island in the north-west Caicos Islands, part of the Turks and Caicos Islands, a British Overseas Territory. Grace Bay has seen many luxury condos built on its shores. However, the settlements of Turks islanders still provide a local flair to the island. Grace Bay has grown to be a major tourist destination with many hotels and condominiums built on the beachfront. Beginning with Club Med in 1984 and Grace Bay Club in 1993, development continued in the late 1990s with The Sands, Point Grace and Ocean Club West, and again in the 2000s with The Palms, Gansevoort and West Bay Club.

Clearwater Beach, Clearwater, Florida

Clearwater Beach includes a resort area and a residential area on the Gulf of Mexico in Pinellas County on the west central coast of Florida. Clearwater Beach is characterised by white sand beaches stretching for 2.5 miles along the Gulf and sits on a barrier island. The area offers shopping, restaurants and activities such as parasailing, jet ski rentals, boat tours, miniature golf, fishing charters and ‘pirate ship’ cruises. Clearwater has frequently been ranked one of the best beaches in the US. In January 2013, Clearwater Beach was awarded the designation of Florida’s Best Beach Town by a USA Today reader poll ranking 10 Florida beach destinations.

Spiaggia dei Conigli, Lampedusa, Italy

Rabbit Beach, or Spiaggia dei Conigli, is located in the southern part of Lampedusa island. Lampedusa is the largest island of the Italian Pelagie Islands in the Mediterranean Sea. The comune of Lampedusa e Linosa is part of the Sicilian province of Agrigento, which also includes the smaller islands of Linosa and Lampione. It is the southernmost part of Italy and Italy’s southernmost island. Tunisia, which is about 113 km away, is the closest landfall to the islands. Lampedusa has an area of 20.2 sq km and a population of about 6,000 people. Its main industries are fishing, agriculture, and tourism.

Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman, Jamaica

Seven Mile Beach is a long crescent of coral-sand beach on the western end of Grand Cayman island. Seven Mile Beach is known for its beauty and is the most popular and developed area of Grand Cayman. It is home to the majority of the island’s luxury resorts and hotels. Despite the name, a generous measurement puts the actual length at just a bit over 6.3 miles long. The beach falls victim to annual erosion, which has reduced its size in some areas, and may have reduced its length at the ends.

Playa Norte, Isla Mujeres, Mexico

Located on the north end of Isla Mujeres is the famous beach Playa Norte, which has recovered quickly since Hurricane Wilma hit the area in 2005. Swimming with dolphins can be experienced here. Isla Mujeres is an island in the Gulf of Mexico, about 13 km off the Yucatán Peninsula coast. The island is some 7 km long and 650 m wide. To the east is the Caribbean Sea with a strong surf and rocky coast, and to the west the skyline of Cancún can be seen across the clear waters.

Seven Mile Beach, Negril, Jamaica

The geography of Jamaica is diverse. The western coastline contains the island’s finest beaches, stretching for more than 6 km along a sandbar at Negril. It is sometimes known among tourists as the ‘Seven-Mile Beach’ although it is only slightly more than four miles in length, from the Negril River in the south to Rutland Point in the north. Negril is a widely dispersed beach resort town located across parts of two Jamaican parishes, Westmoreland and Hanover. Westmoreland is the westernmost parish, located on the south side.

Baia do Sancho, Fernando de Noronha, Brazil

Fernando de Noronha is an archipelago of 21 islands and islets in the Atlantic Ocean, 354 km offshore from the Brazilian coast. The beaches of Fernando de Noronha are promoted for tourism and recreational diving. The most popular one is Baía do Sancho. The archipelago’s name is a corruption of the name of the Portuguese merchant Fernão de Loronha, to whom it was given by the Portuguese crown for services rendered regarding wood imported from Brazil.

Varadero Beach, Varadero, Cuba

Varadero Beach gets one million foreign visitors per year. In addition to its most valued resource, the beach, Varadero has natural attractions such as caves and a chain of easily accessed virgin cays. Varadero is best known as a tourist resort town, with more than 20 km of white sandy beaches. The first tourists visited Varadero as early as the 1870s, and for years it was considered an elite resort. In 1910, the annual rowing regatta was started; five years later, the first hotel, named Varadero, which later was renamed as Club Nautico, was built. Tourism grew in the early 1930s as Irénée du Pont, an American millionaire, built his estate on the peninsula.