Traveling to Kolhapur set to become convenient: New world-class airport terminal building will be ready soon

Good news for visitors to Kolhapur! Airport Authority of India is developing Kolhapur’s airport and enhancing its capacity by constructing a new terminal building as well as strengthening of existing runway, extension of runway, construction of new apron and isolation bay.

Under Modi govt’s UDAN scheme, Kolhapur Airport was identified for RCS operations for regional connectivity. Kolhpur is connected with Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Tirupati by air. Recently Kolhapur’s Airport Aerodrome license got upgraded for 24×7 flight operations. Here are some of the features that Kolhapur’s new terminal building will boast:

New terminal building will have an area of 4,000 sqm

Will be able to process 300 passengers during peak hours

It will have 10 check-in counters, and will be equipped with all modern passenger amenities

The building will be a Four-Star GRIHA rated energy efficient building with sustainability features

The interiors of the terminal building will reflect Kohlapur’s local art, culture and heritage

New Air Traffic Control Tower to cater for future traffic growth

Parking area with capacity for 110 car, 10 buses

There are big archways at the front of the new terminal building which are influenced and derived from the commonly used arches in the heritage structures like Maharaja Palace, Bhavani Mandap, Panhala Fort of Kolhapur city. The new terminal building’s 60% construction work is complete and it is expected to be ready by 31stMarch 2023.



Located on the banks of Panchganga river, surrounded by Sahyadri mountain ranges, Kohlapur is famous for its tourists attractions like historical forts, temples viz., Mahalaxmi Mandir and Jyotiba Mandir, Nrusinhawadi Mandir and royal palaces like Bhavani Mandap, etc. The new world-class terminal building of the airport will enhance the connectivity to this industrial city, boosting tourism industry of the region. The increased connectivity will not only create new employment opportunities for the local community provide access to better educational and medical facilities.