Travelers pay attention! No free COVID-19 tests for travel purpose, says Goa minister

November 24, 2020 10:02 PM

Officials said there is a surge in test requests from people of Maharashtra who have been holidaying here since the neighbouring state has made it mandatory for people coming in from Goa to confirm their coronavirus negative status.

All tests recommended by doctors will continue as before. (File image)

The Goa Medical College and Hospital will not conduct any coronavirus test for travel purpose and those wanting to get themselves tested can do so after paying a fee at district hospitals, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said here on Tuesday.

“Goa Medical College and Directorate of Health Services has been directed not to carry out COVID test pertaining for travel purpose. The Health Dept is here to keep the people of Goa safe. GMC and DHS are already doing RTPCR tests as per the existing SOPs laid down by Govt of Goa,” Rane tweeted.

“People wishing to avail COVID test for travel purpose should visit either North Goa or South Goa District Hospitals. The RTPCR test will be conducted on a chargeable basis, the decision on the same will be taken by Hon’ble Chief Minister
shortly,” he said in another tweet.

All tests recommended by doctors will continue as before, he added.

