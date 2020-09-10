Travel to Vietnam virtually! Sustainable tourism portal launched with exciting offers for travellers

To boost local culture and local businesses, travellers are also encouraged to select from a diverse range of souvenirs that celebrate Vietnamese culture. (IMAGE CREDIT: Vietnam Tourism website)

Take a leisurely trip to Vietnam virtually! Yes, you read this correctly. in a first-of-its-kind tourism initiative, Vietnam launches a dedicated portal to showcase its best tourism options for travelers. The best part is that you can travel to some of its iconic destinations with just a click!

How to travel to Vietnam virtually!

No passports required for a virtual tour – what a relief indeed! Check out their ‘Green Travel’ section, scroll down for three options titled as follows: Sustainable Tourism, Sustainable Stays and Sustainable Hotspots. Under each of these, you can find a list of eco-tours, tented camps, luxury hotels, eco-lodges, home stays, boutique hotels and the country’s lesser known travel destinations.

Under the tab ‘reputable businesses’, travellers can also check out tours that suit their interests across different categories such as educational or eco-friendly. They can also choose from a range of accommodations that include hotels, home stays and lodges. To boost local culture and local businesses, travellers are also encouraged to select from a diverse range of souvenirs that celebrate Vietnamese culture. This includes stationery brands, art, craft, textile and so on.

What is Vietnam famous for?

Vietnam’s newly launched official portal states that the last dynasty reigning Vietnam, namely the Nguyen Kings, made Hue the capital city. A glimpse of the iconic Complex of Huế Monuments, which also includes the Hue Citadel and Tombs of Nguyen Kings, will bring to life the Vietnamese royal architecture spanning the course of nearly a century. With just a click, the virtual tour takes you through two of Vietnam’s most renowned historical sites. Don’t skip a visit to the Huế Citadel and Tomb of Emperor Minh Mang.

Is Vietnam friendly to foreigners?

A commonly asked question when you are heading to a foreign country! The answer is ‘Yes’. Most Vietnamese are known to be hospitable and friendly to foreigners who visit their country.