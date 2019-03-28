Travel to Sunderbans in cruise! MEA to start cruise service between India, Bangladesh from Friday

India also has cruise ship service between Mumbai and Goa.

Here is a great news for cruise-lovers! Soon traveling between India and neighboring country Bangladesh will be possible by waterways. A senior official of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was quoted in a PTI report saying that India and Bangladesh will start a cruise service from Friday which will take passengers through the Sunderbans delta in the Bay of Bengal to Dhaka in Bangladesh. While addressing a conference on the Multipolarism in Asia: Issues and Challenges, Vikram Doraiswami, joint secretary at the MEA stated that the move was aimed to strengthen the inland waterway routes between the two countries, i.e., Bangladesh and India.

He explained that with the signing of a protocol on the use of particular set of rivers, they will have inland waterway routes. The Ministry is now going to start cruise services between India and Bangladesh from Friday by which people will have the option to travel through the Sunderbans on luxury vessels up to Dhaka and back. They will also have border formalities which will be done at the crossing points in both the countries. Other than roadways and railways, both countries also have a very strong water connectivity.

India also has cruise ship service between Mumbai and Goa. Angriyam which is, India’s first domestic cruise liner is inspired by the legendary first Admiral of the Maratha Navy, Sarkhel Kanhoji Angre. Angre is popularly known as the Shivaji of the Indian Sea. Angriya is a fully-equipped cruise liner which offers an experienced team of marine and hospitality personnel.