Travel to Mandu: A lot of history in a little geography

Let’s discuss fields of study, shall we? Do you like history? Mandu is the place to be. Do you like geography, biology, geology, hydrography, literature or architecture? Whatever be your area of interest, this small town in Madhya Pradesh won’t disappoint you.

How to reach?

Mandu (also called Mandav) is 100 km southwest of Indore. The road is scenic and curvy, where driving a sedan is a pleasure. We close Skoda Slavia Style 1.5 TSI AT (Rs 18.4 lakh) because it has bigger boot space than any midsize SUV and it rides ‘hugging the road’, unlike SUVs that suffer from body-roll on zigzag roads.

What to see?

Start with the Royal Complex, make your way towards the Hoshang Shah Tomb, and end the day with a visit to the palaces of Baz Bahadur and Rani Roopmati.

Royal Complex: It comprises of 14 monuments, the most popular of which are Jahaz Mahal, Hindola Mahal and Taveli Mahal. It also has an ancient Hindu Baoli and Champa Baoli (water reservoir).The standout feature is Jahaz Mahal (constructed during 1469-1500 CE, it resembles a ship and was built by pleasure loving sultan of Malwa, Ghiyas-ud-Din Shah, for his harem).The entire Royal Complex takes 4-5 hours to explore.

Tomb of Hoshang Shah: Locals told us this is India’s first marble mausoleum, and is the inspiration behind the design of the Taj Mahal in Agra (built during 1631-53). The Tomb of Hoshang Shah (completed 1440 CE) was commissioned by Hoshang Shah (1406-35), the first formally-appointed sultan of Malwa.The standout feature is the colonnade in the west wing (dharamshala), and shows the Hindu style of construction.

Baz Bahadur Palace and Rani Roopmati Pavilion: Six km south of the Royal Complex are two palaces that celebrate a love story, and a tragedy. Even today, all around Malwa (western Madhya Pradesh and southeast Rajasthan) you can hear folk songs on Baz Bahadur and Rani Roopmati (like in Punjab there are folk songs on Heer-Ranjha and in Rajasthan on Dhola-Maru).Bahadur, the last sultan of Malwa (1555-62), fell in love with a beautiful Hindu shepherdess called Roopmati. She kept a condition that she wants to live in a place from where she could see the river Narmada (25 km, as the crow flies). Bahadur chose a mountain top overlooking a valley and built the Rani Roopmati Pavilion there. Even today, the waters of the Narmada reflect the bright sunlight towards the pavilion during certain times of the day (but you cannot see the river directly, possibly due to air pollution).Roopmati also wanted Narmada waters in Mandu, and Bahadur then built the Reva Kund next to his palace (Narmada is also called Reva).In 1561-62, Mughal Emperor Akbar sent an army led by general Adham Khan to conquer Malwa (Mandu was the capital). Bahadur lost the battle, fled, and when Khan laid his eyes on Rani Roopmati, she poisoned herself.Beyond these attractions, Mandu has the following places to explore:—Hathi Mahal (looks like an elephant)—Bagh Caves (Buddhist caves)—Jami Masjid (Afghan art)—Lohani Caves (rock-cut cells said to be the primitive residence of Shaiva yogis).

From medieval India to the age of dinosaurs

Mandu is also famous for the Dino Adventure & Fossil Park, where dinosaur eggs and bones are preserved (100 million years old), trees fossilised into stones (65-70 million years old), fossils of sea creatures (80 million years old) and Stone Age equipment (30,000 years old).

From history to geography

A detour on the road from Mandu to Indore takes you towards Patalpani Waterfall. While right now the waterfall has been reduced to a trickle, during July-October it is at peak water levels. It has a 91-metre drop, is on the Choral River (tributary of Narmada), and the pit (kund) at the bottom of the falls is claimed to go as deep as patala (the underworld in Indian mythology).

Places to stay

While Mandu doesn’t have five-star hotels (those are in Indore), it does offer neat accommodation, and to truly enjoy the place, it’s suggested to stay in one of the few hotels of Mandu.