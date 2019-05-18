Travel light! How to pack luggage in a way that saves money and time

New Delhi | Published: May 18, 2019 3:14:36 PM

Here are a few tips to trim down your luggage weight and make space for the important items

travel list, travel life quotes, travel lines, travel lite, travel light meaning, how to travel light, save on baggage, Tips while travelling, travel responsibly, responsible traveller, local wildlife, travelling tips,(Source: Thinkstock Images)

By Vartika Mehrotra Gakhar

Being an avid traveller, I have realized many factors that make travelling easier and fun with kids. One of the most important learning is “Travel light”. It seemed impossible to me earlier and we end up paying extra for baggage but over the years, I have figured out the right way to pack. Travelling light does not
necessarily mean you need to keep repeating your dresses. It just needs a re-scanning of the items and excluding the unwanted ones.

So, here are a few tips to trim down your luggage weight and make space for the important items:

1. Opt for a smaller suitcase. This is is the first and most important step in travelling light. No matter what size bag you take, you will fill it to the brim. So, the smart way is to pack in a smaller bag. Knowing the limited space you have, you will keep a check on the items to carry and keep aside
the not-so-important ones.

2. The compact is good. Go for the small packs of toiletries like moisturisers, tubes of toothpaste, face washes, shampoo sachets, perfumes, etc.

3. Shower caps make a good and lighter alternative to the bulky shoe covers.

4. Avoid packing your colossal vanity kit. Travel wash bags make a great choice while travelling.

5. Don’t pack the heavy clothing and footwear. Wear them instead and pack the light ones.

6. Go creative and pack clothes that are colour coordinated so that you can mix and match. Pack a few scarves, belts, shrugs to give a new look to the same attire.

7. Most of the hotels supply towels so you can skip packing these. If you don’t prefer using hotel supplies, then go for scarves or travel towels. Sarongs are another good option to pack in place of towels. These are the most versatile piece of cloth as you can use it as a bag, towel, skirt, and even as a light blanket.

8. Don’t pack your entire medical kit. Considering the number of days you are travelling, pack the essentials in a pill pot or a sleek pouch.

9. Empty your wallet before leaving on a vacation. You don’t need any loyalty cards during your trip.

10. You don’t need expensive items like jewellery on your trip. Wear the trendy one that goes with everything or keep only the light weighted ones.

Travelling light means no excess baggage fees hence saving money. It gives you the liberty of travelling with only hand baggage hence no waiting at the luggage belt and saving time.

There is room to shop more if you are carrying less stuff. Quick packing and unpacking is another big advantage. Going minimalist is the key to making your travel a stress-free one.

(An HR professional, an amateur painter, a travel enthusiast and blogger, a mother of twin girls and author of a travelogue ‘Travel My Way’, Vartika Mehrotra Gakhar is currently exploring life in another part of the world, Poland.)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Travel light! How to pack luggage in a way that saves money and time
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition