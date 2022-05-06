Travel in luxury: Majestic Palace on Wheels to resume its glorious journey

The luxury tourist train Palace on Wheels will soon return in operation offering a mesmerising journey through majestic Rajasthan. The COVID pandemic has kept the train halted for two years and as the situation improves Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) is all geared up to get it back on tracks. The initial meetings between RTDC officials, national and international tour operators, hoteliers, and other stakeholders have assured that the Palace on Wheels continues to hold its charm for those traveling to Rajasthan.

“The corporation has been consistently receiving tourist inquiries regarding the commencement of the train and initial meetings with stakeholders have also received earnest responses and suggestions. The suggestions are being taken into consideration and accordingly a decision shall soon be made,” said Mrs. Gaytri Rathore, Principal Secretary Tourism, Government of Rajasthan

RTDC in association with Indian Railways has been operating the Palace on Wheels since 1982. The luxury train is inspired by the personal coaches of erstwhile rulers and offers modern facilities amid a heritage backdrop. Every coach has several chambers and each chamber is decorated with furniture and details in accordance with local heritage. Its route and stoppages are also planned according to popular tourist trends. A perfect week-long tour where the journey is as enchanting as the destination.