  • MORE MARKET STATS

Travel guidelines for international passengers: 7-day home quarantine mandatory for all international arrivals in India, Covid test on 8th day

The guidelines released on Friday come into force from January 11 and will remain effective till further government orders.

Written By PTI
The new order comes in the wake of coronavirus cases rising across the globe since the detection of the Omicron variant. (File/IE)
The new order comes in the wake of coronavirus cases rising across the globe since the detection of the Omicron variant. (File/IE)

India made seven-day home quarantine mandatory for all international arrivals and an RT-PCR test on the eighth day, as it issued revised guidelines for international passengers.

The guidelines released on Friday come into force from January 11 and will remain effective till further government orders.

The new order comes in the wake of coronavirus cases rising across the globe since the detection of the Omicron variant.

Previously, travellers coming from countries specified as “at risk” had to submit sample for COVID testing post-arrival and were required to wait for their results at the airport before leaving or taking a connecting flight.

If tested negative they were needed to undergo home quarantine for seven days and then get their RT-PCR test done on the eighth.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.