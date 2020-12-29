Travel during Covid: More people step out as New Year 2021 trips bring cheer to tourism industry

Travel during Covid, New Year 2021: More people are opting for short getaways with road trips and visiting destinations that are at a drivable distance. (Image - Uttarakhand Tourism Twitter)

Travel during Covid: Sad sights of abandoned and lonely tourist places have become familiar during the Covid pandemic as the highly contagious Coronavirus disease dealt a body blow to the travel and tourism industry. However, the winter holiday season and impending New Year 2021 trips have provided a glimmer of hope for the travel and tourism industry. The travel industry started to bounce back slowly from the festive season in October this year as more and more travellers stepped out of their houses. There has been a 25 per cent month-on-month growth in bookings as more people are now willing to take up leisure trips, according to insights provided by Yatra.com.

More travellers are exploring destinations which are considered as secluded and less commercial. With health and hygiene taking priority, people’s preference depends heavily on stringent safety and sanitization processes at these accommodations. This year, there has been a change in booking patterns with a 44 per cent growth in last-minute booking received as compared to last year. Travelers are also exploring options such as homestays, cottages, luxury hotels, wherein 4 to 5-star hotels have seen a rise in demand, Yatra.com said.

While preferred destinations to celebrate white Christmas 2020 were Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Goa; Udaipur, Ooty, among others are favourite places for New Year 2021. More people are opting for short getaways with road trips and visiting destinations that are at a drivable distance. These destinations are gaining popularity as they provide the perfect respite from the hustle of city life. During this holiday, we have seen a spike in bookings being made to destinations mentioned below, as travelers plan their trip to hometowns and nearby destinations for leisure.

From New Delhi, preferred destinations are Jaipur, Nainital, Rishikesh, Manesar, Mussorie, and Lansdowne. From Mumbai, people are preferring Panchgani, Lonavala, Alibaug, Lavasa, and Mahabaleshwar. From Chennai, preferred destinations are Vellore, Mahabalipuram, Sadras Town, and Pondicherry. From Bengaluru, popular destinations are Savandurga, Ramanagram, Nandi Hills, and Bheemeshwari. From Kolkata, people are visiting Roopark Village, Junput, Bishnupur, and Shantiniketan.