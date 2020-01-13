Travel based on zodiac sign: World’s first astrology hotel offers star sign based rooms, City Guides

The world’s first astrology hotel claims to be based in Sydney

What’s your zodiac sign? This may sound bizarre but there’s a reason for asking you this question! For travelers who love to match their choices to their zodiac signs, here’s an interesting one for travelers to check out: The world’s first astrology hotel claims to be based in Sydney! Yes, you read it correctly.

With quirky and star-sign oriented features that are bound to captivate travelers and guests, the Ultimo is located in Sydney’s vibrant Chinatown neighbourhood. Yes, it calls itself the world’s first astrology hotel! The hotel claims to ‘create unique experiences to make you aligned’ to your zodiac sign.

So, what can guests expect on arrival at this astrology hotel?

Tourist Zodiac Sign Check Ins

From astrologically-driven reccos for dining at restaurants to getting one’s own star personalized “do not disturb” signs, guests can also avail of the hotel’s in-house astrologer for advice on personalised city guides. These are specifically tailored to each guest’s zodiac sign.

With 95 rooms spanning seven categories, guests are served ‘Astrolo-tea’, which is specially selected to match your zodiac sign. An astrology library is accessible in the hotel lobby.

Where should you travel based on zodiac sign?

According to the hotel’s website, if your zodiac sign is Aquarius, you can get a reading that comes with reccos that are listed to your star sign traits. Given that Aquarians thrive on connecting with others, the hotel’s City Guide reccos include grabbing a whisky with friends and heading out to catch a flick at Golden Age cinema. Now, if your zodiac sign is Leo, the City Guide reccos include dining with the rich and the famous at Catalina in Rose Bay and taking a trip to Sydney Theatre company! So, yes, every zodiac sign gets a different set of tempting offers and reccos.

Guests can opt for any of the hotel’s ‘astrology packages’, which includes a detailed examination of your natal chart or a complete astrology report.

For instance, you can opt for the Natal Chart interpretation package, the Solar writer package or Getting to know yourself package.

Simply put, you can choose to have fun doing different things on a zodiac sign based travel vacation!