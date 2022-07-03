Traffic advisory issued for Amarnath Yatra

The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police on Sunday issued an advisory for tourists, pilgrims and truck movement on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway during the Amarnath Yatra. According to the advisory, empty tankers and trucks having up to 10 wheels shall ply via Mughal Road towards Jammu. Loaded trucks with up to 10 wheels, including those carrying fresh perishable items, shall preferentially use Mughal Road towards Jammu.

The timings of Mughal Road have also been increased from 7am to 4pm, subject to daily assessment by traffic authorities, the advisory said. It said the trucks with more than 10 wheels shall ply via NH-44 (Srinagar-Jammu national highway). Trucks with more than 10 wheels loaded with fresh perishable items should reach Jakheni Naka/Qazigund Naka before 2 pm. These trucks shall be parked separately and shall be given preference when traffic is released, the advisory said.

It said pilgrims and tourists in the Kashmir Valley other than those travelling via Yatra convoys are advised to travel only between 7 am and 6 pm. In case they fail to reach their destination within 6 pm, security forces shall make such them halt for the night at the nearest lodgement centre, the advisory reads.