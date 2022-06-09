Tourists setting out, armed with tech

The pandemic may have stifled travel over the last couple of years, but tourists seem hungry to make up for lost time in the summer of 2022. What is surprising in this context is the dependence on digital apps that people across the globe planning (or already in the midst of) their much-anticipated vacations are displaying.



From researching summer destinations to scheduling flights to booking hotels, the average Indian consumer will use 36 different apps through their vacation cycle! It’s clear that digital apps and services have become a crucial part of a vacation experience, making it vital that apps perform seamlessly and deliver what is expected of them.



Cisco AppDynamics recently conducted a study on global consumers to understand how holidaymakers and vacationers plan to use digital services this year and just how reliant they’ll be on apps as they look to enjoy their vacation after a tough couple of years.



The Indian consumers surveyed revealed that:



Consumers are going to use 36 different digital services and apps to plan, book and travel for their next vacation.

84% of people stated that apps and digital services are now central to the vacation experience.

78% of people stated that apps and digital services are essential to keep children entertained on vacation.

83% of people are looking forward to a vacation this year.

47% of respondents also felt that it could potentially ruin their whole trip.