Tourists flock to Mussoorie: Long weekend getaways are back, so are hill destinations

Mussoorie, known as the Queen of Hills, is bursting with travellers once again after more than six months! Known for its scenic beauty, Mussoorie has been a popular and favourite destination for Delhiites and most travellers.

Since entry restrictions have been eased and a COVID-19 negative report is no longer mandatory, the month of October has witnessed an increasing number of visitor footfalls over the extended weekend that began on October 2.

In fact, OYO’s latest travel forecast in the month of October revealed its top leisure destinations spanning the four zones of the country. For North India, the top leisure destinations are Jaipur, Agra and Mussoorie.

The OYO blogpost also cites its latest consumer surveys which indicated that around 56 per cent prefer to travel in a private vehicle to close location with family members or with friends.

The survey also highlights that the travellers seem likely to plan vacations between 1-3 days.

Other notable trends cited by OYO include that Delhiites have been opting for inter-state trips to popular tourist spots, with the top destinations being Jaipur, Agra and Mussoorie.

Travellers based in Pune, Mumbai and Bangalore have been heading out to enjoy Goa’s beach vibes. For those in Bangalore, Kochi tops as the most popular destination.

Are Indian travellers turning price-conscious?

While Cleartrip has earlier told The Financial Express Online that travellers are ready to pay a premium for safety by opting for five star hotel accommodation, not all industry players share the same view.

Digital travel portal Booking.com has shared in its latest research finding that about 70 per cent of Indian travellers are likely to be more conscious of price when searching and planning a trip.

Further, according to Booking.com, 64 per cent are likely to look for promotions and savings whereas 74 per cent expect travel companies to take a supportive stance on their travel plans through promotions and discounts.

Meanwhile, this festive season, travellers from Delhi-NCR and Gurgaon are heading out to popular tourist destinations in the hills such as Haridwar, Rishikesh, Mussoorie and Naintal are springing back to life. This brings considerable relief for many hotels, resorts and tourist-oriented occupations in these regions.

For hotels and restaurants in Mussoorie and Nainital, there is a clear upsurge in bookings by domestic travellers who are looking to get away from their homes and enjoy Nature’s scenic landscapes. After months of inactivity, this festive season spells positivity for these popular destinations that were beginning to look isolated.

With Diwali festivities being muted this year, it is anticipated that hotel bookings will see a further uptick this year.