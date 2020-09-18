Tourism stakeholders seek reopening of monuments in Aurangabad

Representatives from the tourism industry and a local NGO submitted a memorandum to Desai, seeking the reopening of monuments, which have been shut since the last seven months.

Stakeholders from the tourism industry met Aurangabad district’s guardian minister Subhash Desai to demand reopening of monuments, which have remained closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maharashtra’s Aurangabad city is home to World Heritage sites of Ajanta and Ellora and monuments such as BibiKa Maqbara and Daulatabad fort among other historic places.

Representatives from the tourism industry and a local NGO submitted a memorandum to Desai, seeking the reopening of monuments, which have been shut since the last seven months.

The memorandum stated that as travel restrictions had been eased to a certain extent, monuments can be reopened with measures such as social distancing, limited entry and online ticket booking.

Following the meeting, the minister said the issue will be taken up with tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray.