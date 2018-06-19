Tourism minister attends Incredible India road shows in the US

The minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism, K J Alphons is attending a series of ‘Incredible India road shows’ in the United States of America, from June 18 to 22, 2018. The road shows are held in several major cities of US including New York, Chicago & Houston.

The Incredible India road shows will hold B2B interactions, presentations & press briefings by the Indian delegation. The key note addresses will be delivered by the tourism minister and Incredible India presentation will be made by Suman Billa, joint secretary, Ministry of Tourism, with an aim to project India as a ‘must visit’ tourist destination. The road shows include cultural performances also.

The USA is among the top three source countries in the percentage share of Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in India. During April 2018, the USA was the second highest source country with 11.21 per cent share of total FTAs.

In addition, the tourism minister will also be attending the Federation of Malayalee Associations of Americas (FOMAA) Convention 2018 in Chicago on June 22, 2018.