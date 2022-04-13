Tourism boost in Bali! Indonesia’s eased travel restrictions lead to positive travel outlook for Bali

Vacation in Bali, Indonesia: Indonesia recently announced its reopening for international travellers, and with that, things are looking up for Bali. Online travel booking platform Agoda has revealed that places near Indonesia are searching increasingly for vacations in Bali, which has been one of the most popular beach destinations in the region. In Indonesia, Bali was the most searched destination, according to the platform. Moreover, the reopening of borders is also helping Indonesia itself, which has ranked third in terms of destinations in Asia, after Thailand and Philippines. Notably, India is ninth in this ranking. For Indians, Indonesia is in the top four countries that people are looking at for travelling.

Australia, the US, Singapore, the UK and South Korea are the top origin markets for Bali, as per the platform’s data, and among these, Australia has seen the biggest increase (of 220%), while Singapore has seen a hike of 200%.

Agoda also noted that international tourists expressed their desire to stay at Kuta Beach in Bali the most, followed by Ubud, Seminyak and Nusa Dua.

COVID-19: New travel guidelines in Indonesia

Indonesia updated its border and quarantine guidelines on April 6, allowing fully vaccinated tourists to enjoy the country without having to quarantine first. However, the guests would have to present a negative COVID RT-PCR test conducted within 48 hours before the departure. Upon presenting this test, though, they would be free to roam around and explore other parts of Indonesia without needing any additional tests. Besides, all international visitors would also be required to present a proof of health insurance, which must cover medical treatment for COVID-19 as well.

Indonesia has also granted Visa on Arrival facility to travellers holding passports of 43 countries, including India. These 43 countries also include 14 other countries in the APAC region.