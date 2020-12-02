Tourism and hospitality boost in Kolkata, Patna! Three new Taj hotels announced; check details

Puneet Chhatwal, MD and CEO, IHCL

Tourism boost for Kolkata and Patna! Travellers to Kolkata and Patna can now look at premium stay as three new Taj hotels have been announced by IHCL. The Indian Hotels Company has announced three Taj hotels in partnership with the Ambuja Neotia Group. Out of this, two Taj Hotels would be located in Kolkata, and one would be in Patna.

Terming this as being a sign of commitment to the eastern part of India, Puneet Chhatwal, MD and CEO, IHCL has emphasised on the tremendous potential of the region and location as well as strengthening the brand’s footprint. He further highlighted that this would also play a pivotal role in building the vibrant legacy of IHCL in the culturally dynamic important cities of the East.

Located at Ambuja City Centre, the Taj hotel in Kolkata is located close to the airport as well as the famed Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, thereby making it a strategic location for business and corporate travellers, not to mention travellers visiting Kolkata for various purposes including weddings, events, conferences, solo travel and so on. With its 147 keys and having been functional for more than a decade, the hotel is set to undergo a transformational phase before it reopens as a Taj hotel next year.

Located at Eco Park in New Town, the Taj hotel has 58 rooms that overlook a stunning 112-acre water body, not to mention its state-of-the-art banqueting facility as well as convention facilities. The hotel is set to open next year.

Meanwhile, zoom over to Ambuja City Centre, Patna, where the new Taj hotel will be the first branded luxury hotel to make an impressive debut in the city. A short driving distance from the airport, the hotel comprises 126 rooms and state-of-art facilities for meetings and conventions. The opening is slated for December 2022.

Expressing delight over the partnership with IHCL’s Taj brand, which is synonymous with legendary hospitality, Harshvardhan Neotia, Chairman, Ambuja Neotia Group indicated that the partnership will boost the development of tourism in the Eastern region.

Notably, the Ambuja Neotia Group had teamed up earlier with IHCL for two hotels in the East. These are Taj Chia Kutir, Darjeeling and Taj Guras Kutir in Gangtok.

Curious to know more details? Here you go!

For travellers to Darjeeling, the Taj Chia Kutir Resort & Spa has 72 rooms and the property is located in the famed Makaibari Tea estate flanked by scenic views of the rolling hills amidst lush green tea estates. The hotel’s tea terraces are designed to blend in with the scenic beauty of Nature and culinary options include an all-day diner, an Indian fine dining restaurant, Makaibari Tea Lounge and an all glass designed bar that provides stunning views of the surrounding tea gardens.

Located amidst the dense forests of the Himalayan ranges in Gangtok, the Taj Guras Kutir derives its design inspiration from the centuries old art and architecture of the region itself as well as the strong Buddhist influence and local Hindu traditions that are a part of its vibrant culture. With an all day diner, a lounge bar and a specialty restaurant, the hotel is set to open in the second half of next year.

With these five hotel projects, this covers about 500 rooms in total. Following the addition of the latest hotels that have been announced, IHCL now has 23 hotels across brands in nine eastern states.