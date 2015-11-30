Top five NSW golf courses for a holiday hole-in-one

The Australian Open will be held From November 26 to 29, 2015, in Sydney, at one of Australia’s most famous golf courses, The Australian Golf Club. Dual major winner, defending champion and world No. 2, Jordan Spieth and former Australian Open champion Adam Scott will be among the top names teeing off to win the title this year.

Minister for trade, tourism and major events and minister for sport, Stuart Ayres said, “NSW is a golfer’s paradise, with hundreds of top-quality courses around the State. I would encourage all golfers to get out and explore regional NSW’s golf courses, as there is something for all ages and abilities.”

From golf and spa retreats to bushland courses, golf lovers can find some of the country’s best fairways and most relaxing retreats in regional NSW. The top five stay-and-play NSW golf courses include:

Bonville Golf Resort, Coffs Harbour: Voted as one of the most beautiful golf courses in Australia, Bonville Golf Resort’s Par 72 championship course challenges and stimulates golfers of every standard. The course is a private haven for golfers and wildlife alike, with the area providing a natural sanctuary for a wide range of native Australian animals. After a day of golf or wildlife spotting, guests can take a refreshing dip in the billabong-style swimming pool or make their way to the beaches of Sawtell, less than five minutes away. Combined with luxury accommodation and a fine-dining restaurant, the property is the said to be an ideal destination for a relaxing trip.

Chateau Elan at The Vintage, Hunter Valley: Nestled among vineyards and an easy two-hour drive from Sydney, Chateau Elan is located in the heart of the Hunter Valley wine country and provides a combination of wine, golf, pampering spa treatments and luxury accommodation. One of Australia’s finest golf and spa resorts, Chateau Elan offers a selection of luxury Spa Suites and private villas overlooking the fairways of The Vintage championship golf course, the only Greg Norman-designed course accessible to the public in New South Wales.

Fairmont Resort, Blue Mountains: The Fairmont Resort, located on the edge of the Jamison Valley in the World Heritage-listed Blue Mountains, offers 223 award-winning rooms and suites and adjoins the fairways of the Leura Golf Club. The oldest course in the Blue Mountains, Leura Golf Club offers players a cliff-top setting in which to play 18 holes. Following a round of golf, guests can enjoy a meal at one of the five on-site dining locations, relax with a luxurious spa treatment or explore the extensive 9.5 hectares of tranquilgrounds and gardens.

Peppers Craigieburn, Bowral: A rural property on the outskirts of Bowral, Peppers Craigieburn is a luxury estate with a nine-hole vintage golf course. Retaining the style of the original homestead, built in 1887, Peppers Craigieburn is a relaxed country retreat set in an area renowned for its national parks, antique shopping and cool-climate wines. The property is home to the private Craigieburn Hickory Golf Course that is more than 100 years old and still features the original course layout.

Lake Crackenback Resort & Spa, Snowy Mountains: Located in Thredbo Valley, on the border of the Kosciuszko National Park, Lake Crackenback Resort & Spa is set within 60 hectares of bushland and surrounded by the Snowy Mountains. The resort offers a range of self-contained apartments and chalets, two dining establishments, a day spa and a nine-hole par three golf course located within the bush surroundings and home to wild brumbies and kangaroos.