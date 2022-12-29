Top destinations to explore for couples in 2023

There is no denying the fact that the mere idea of a holiday seems invigorating and refreshing. Taking a short break and exploring new places with your partner sounds nothing less than fun. But finding the right destination to visit can be quite challenging.

India is a diverse nation in terms of geography, history, and culture. In fact, there is beauty in every nook and cranny, making it worth exploring each and every area. There are a few locations that stand out as being a lover’s paradise, particularly if you are planning a couple’s vacation. All you have to do is sit down with your partner and make a list of every possible location you can find, then decide which one appeals to you the most.

Below given are some destinations to explore with your partner in 2023 suggested by Earthaa Escapes:

Satkhol:

Satkhol village is situated in the Kumaon region of Nainital tehsil, in the Uttarakhand state, and Mukteshwar is located in a small village there. Satkhol is home to a total of 518 people, so if you are looking to escape from the real world and go to some quiet place and enjoy privacy with your partner, then you should definitely consider going there. You can reserve a luxury homestay at Mukteshwar for added comfort and take pleasure in a laid-back vacation amidst the serene surroundings of lush green valleys and snow-capped mountains.

Also Read What is hemp and is it legal in India? Know everything about it here

Goa:

Without a doubt, Goa is a popular vacation spot all year round. It is endowed with a broad variety of attractions, such as beautiful beaches, lush green countryside, stunning churches, great monuments, and unique cultural buildings. Also, the fun-filled activities and breathtaking sights are indeed to die for. To make your visit more exquisite, it is always advised to look for a high-end homestay so that you can have a relaxed holiday.

Also Read Italy to Japan: Travel etiquette every globetrotter should know

Manali:

Manali is certainly the ideal location if you are wanting to find calm in the midst of nature. Couples wishing to reconnect with each other will find the right setting in the riverine valleys, dense forests, stunning mountains, and breathtaking landscapes. Additionally, Manali offers a wide range of exhilarating adventure activities as well. It is best to reserve upscale accommodations far in advance in order to enjoy a memorable experience.

Naukuchiatal:

Featuring a variety of colours of green, lakes, temples, hilly food, fresh air, and a whole package of a perfect stress buster, Naukuchiatal is nothing short of heaven on earth. If you and your significant other enjoy beautiful hills and bodies of water, you should definitely think about visiting Naukuchiatal. Additionally, choosing a luxurious homestay is perhaps the finest decision to make if you want to make the most of your trip with your partner.

Bon Voyage

For couples looking forward to exploring new destinations, 2023 is the year to embark on new journeys. India is home to a plethora of beautiful and romantic destinations you can certainly explore with your partner. All you have to do is decide whether you want a relaxed or adventurous holiday, and then pick a destination carefully. Additionally, remember to reserve luxurious homestays to enhance comfort and make your trip special.