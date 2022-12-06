To boost tourism, Goa govt welcomes reinstating of e-visas for travellers from UK

In order to boost tourism, the Goa government has decided to welcome the reinstating of electronic visa (e-visa) for UK travellers for the first time after the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision will help increase footfalls from the UK. Goa currently gets charter flights, twice a week.

“Goa govt’s repeated appeals bear fruit as the Centre revives E-Visas for UK travellers to India. I personally thank Hon’ble PMModiJi & Shri Amit Shah Ji on behalf of Goans, as this not only brings back tourists, but also our Goan brethren who can enjoy the festive season in Goa,” Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte tweeted.

Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) president Nilesh Shah on Tuesday issued a statement thanking Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the tourism minister for the development.

The move will help in getting more tourists from the UK on charter and scheduled flights into Goa, Shah said.

India is set to resume the e-visa facility for UK citizens travelling to the country, the High Commissioner of India to the UK Vikram K Doraiswami announced in a video message on Monday.

The service will be made available to citizens forthwith and the dates will be announced shortly, he said.

With PTI inputs