To attract tourists again, Rajasthan announces new tourism policy; Check details

India’s festival season 2020 is around the corner and tourists are still staying away from venturing out. The Rajasthan government headed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is opening the door for the tourists to spend leisure time. The state government has assured a safe and secure ambience for tourists. Apart from this, the Department of Tourism of the Rajasthan government has introduced a new tourism policy.

Tourists can visit historical landmarks, sites in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, and Jaisalmer, opt for a wildlife experience in Sariska Wildlife Sanctuary, Jhalana Leopard Conservation Park, Churu National Park, Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, and Ranthambore National Park wit safety during the pandemic. The state is planning to serve its cuisine which is as rich and vibrant as its culture. All the tourist places are well connected through rail networks, roads, and airports.

“The department has released comprehensive standard operating procedures (SOPs) for hotels, film shooting, and tourist venues. The department is promoting the Short Stay Safe Stay concept to ensure that travel enthusiasts from nearby states can come to rejuvenate in a safe and secure ambiance,” Alok Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism, Government of Rajasthan told Financial Express Online.

Rajasthan government’s new tourism policy focuses on iconic monuments and heritage areas, experiential tourism, desert tourism, adventure tourism, wildlife and eco-tourism, tribal tourism, culture tourism, crafts and cuisine Tourism, film tourism, and wedding tourism.

“With a view to offer a high-quality experience to tourists, the new policy has identified 15 categories of experiential tourism. Among these is also one for emerging trends, underneath which a task force will keep a continuous watch on the ever-evolving tourism sector and suggest measures to harness the full potential of future trends,” “The identified categories, include some of the traditional ones such as Wellness Tourism, Rural Tourism, MICE tourism, Tribal tourism and then there are categories that focus on the unique aspects of Rajasthan, such as Desert Tourism, Wedding Tourism to concentrate on destination weddings and Weekend Getaway Tourism to offer weekend destinations for people of neighboring states,” the Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism, said.