Tirupati Bramhotsavam 2019: Grand celebrations underway in Andhra’s temple town, record donations pour-in for Garuda Seva Day

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) received a whopping donation of 1.29 lakh kilos of vegetables. (Image: Andhra Tourism)

Amidst the grand celebrations of the ongoing annual Bramhotsavams, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) received a whopping donation of 1.29 lakh kilos of vegetables – yes, you read it correctly – from the states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. With the generous donation made for the Sri Venkateswara Nitya Anna Prasadam Trust, the items can be used for preparing Anna Prasadam and to serve lakhs of devotees who have gathered to take part in the annual Bramotsavams. More details have been shared by, S Venugopal, the Special Officer of the Annaprasadam wing, who had held a press briefing at the Media Center on Thursday. A notable point is that the food supplied to devotees is carried out only after it is tested by food experts in TTD labs.

For Garuda Seva Day, two lakh packets of Pulihora, the traditional and popular tamarind rice, 1.75 lakh tomato rice and Bisibela bath are prepared and kept ready for distribution among devotees. This is in addition to other items kept for devotees such as milk, buttermilk, snacks, drinking water and annamprasadam.

As part of the Bramhotsavam festival 2019 preparations for readying Garuda Seva food packets, the following items have been earmarked:

32,500 kilos of rice

20,000 liters of milk

20 tons of vegetables

8000 kgs of rava upma

Apart from the above-mentioned list, the TTD has also deployed ten mobile food distribution vehicles. The Anna prasadam complex is also set to be open from 7.30 AM till about 11 PM during all days.

Think Tirupati – one of the first images to pop up in your mind – is the huge number of devotees waiting in queues that last for hours altogether! Now, if you were to take stock of the numbers during the annual Bramotsavams, it would be nothing less than a mind-boggling exercise.

Note that it takes hundreds of volunteers such as the Srivari Sevaks to extend a helping hand, with nearly a thousand Srivari Sevaks currently deployed to serve the devotees.

Further, a 750 member team of medical professionals have also been formed to serve pilgrims round the clock. The team includes around forty specialists besides paramedical staff and M.Sc students. There are also close to seven hundred or more ‘Cyber Mitra’ volunteers to guide pilgrims during the festivities. In a way, these are the true heroes are working 24×7 at Tirupati to serve the devotees who are turning up in huge numbers daily.