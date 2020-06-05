Tirupati’s Lord Balaji temple to reopen for public darshan! Check date and number of devotees allowed per day

Pilgrims coming from containment zones are recommended to not come for darshan as they can be turned away even if they have darshan tickets.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams: Tirupati’s Lord Balaji temple to reopen for public darshan! Finally, pilgrims can rejoice as the much anticipated reopening has been made official and Lord Venkateswara darshan in Tirupati will soon be a reality. The Lord Balaji temple at Tirupati has now announced that it will be reopening for devotees from June 11 onwards and online ticket sales will start from June 8. However, all sub temples will remain closed, which means that only the main deity’s darshan will be allowed. However, there are strict guidelines to be followed as only a limited number of pilgrims will be permitted daily, the temple officials have stated.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams safety guidelines for pilgrims

Every pilgrim will have to undergo thermal scanning, hand sanitisation and vehicle scanning at the Alipir toll gate itself. They will also be asked to sign a declaration form that they would adhere to the Centre and state guidelines in case they test positive for COVID-19. Also, given that the marriage season is in the offing, only fifty persons will be allowed to conduct marriages in any of the TTD marriage hall subject to clearance and approval from the Health Officer.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams guidelines for pilgrims from containment zones

Pilgrims coming from containment zones are recommended to not come for darshan as they can be turned away even if they have darshan tickets. This is applicable for devotees from other states as well who book their darshan tickets online. Darshan tickets are not an entitlement to enter the state, the TTD official statement categorically says. Random testing will be conducted on devotees and TTD employees and officials.

Tirupati Balaji temple: Number of devotees to be allowed per day on reopening

Further, only six thousand devotees would be allowed to enter the shrine for darshan as compared to the normal rush of over 60,000 pilgrims. On an hourly basis, around 500 devotees will be accommodated, keeping social distancing guidelines in mind. While public darshan will begin from June 11, the temple officials and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams employees will be permitted to have darshan for three days starting from June 8, TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy informed reporters during a media briefing.

Tirupati Balaji temple timings for pilgrims

According to TTD Board’s official media briefing, the temple darshan timings will be from 6.30 AM and 7.30 AM with around 500 pilgrims allowed for darshan every hour. It may be noted that senior citizens and children below ten years of age will not be allowed for public darshan keeping in adherence to the safety guidelines issued by the government.

Tirupati Balaji temple darshan for VIPs: VIP break darshan will begin from June 11 between 6.30 and 7.30 AM. It will be issued to self-protocol VIPs only. TTD has made it clear that no recommendation letters will be entertained in this regard.

Tirupati Balaji temple darshan for TTD employees

Employees of TTD and their families shall be able to book their darshan slot through Intranet facility on June 8 and June 9.

Tirupati Balaji temple accommodation booking

All accommodation in Tirumala and Tirupati will be given on Odd-Odd and Even-Even basis to pilgrims. Only two people will be allowed to stay for twenty four hours and no extension is permissible. Sanitisation of rooms will be conducted every two hours.