Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to construct Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Jammu soon!

Another Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple will be constructed in Mumbai too.

Planning a pilgrimage in the near future? You can add these temple sites to your list! After having constructed temples across India, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will soon begin the construction of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Jammu in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, TTD EO Sri Anil Kumar Singhal said on Friday, February 7 at Tirumala. Singhal reportedly said that the Government of Jammu had already identified seven places for the construction of the temple. Suitable places for the temple construction work were finalised by a team of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials. However, Friday, a final conclusion on the place of construction was decided and soon, the construction work for the temple is set to commence.

Singhal also went on to say that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams board has approved for the temple construction at PM Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency, Varanasi, too. Currently, Sri Venkateswara Swamy temples constructed by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams are at the following places – Hyderabad, Kanyakumari and Kurukshetra. Also, construction works for temples at Chennai, Visakhapatnam and Bhuvaneshwar are still underway.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams will also construct a Veda pathshala in Kurukshetra very soon. Another Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple will be constructed in Mumbai too. The Government of Maharastra has already allotted a plot of land in Mumbai’s Bandra for the temple construction work. The temple will be reportedly constructed at the cost of Rs 30 crore.

Talking to reporters on the resolutions passed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board at its meeting on Saturday, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams chairman reportedly YV Subba Reddy said that the board has resolved to construct Lord Venkateswara temples in Varanasi, one of the holiest places and most popular pilgrim towns in the country. Reddy reportedly said that the board will write a letter to the government of Uttar Pradesh seeking allocation of land for the proposed temple.