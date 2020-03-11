Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam rolls out 4 special changes for your next Tirupati darshan

In a recent advisory by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), visitors are expected to bring sanitizers and wear masks as the Coronavirus threat pertains.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has rolled out four special changes for your next Tirupati darshan! From painting white walls around pedestrian pathways to telling pilgrims to wear masks and use hand sanitizers, these are changes for pilgrims to take note of. In a recent advisory by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), visitors are expected to bring sanitizers and wear masks as the Coronavirus threat pertains. The temple wants pilgrims to avoid spreading of the deadly Coronavirus in a “much-congregated” place. According to TTD Additional Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy, a special task force having medical equipment as well as thermal guns has been set up at Sriavari Mettu and Alipiri footpath routes. This will help detect anyone who has symptoms of cough, fever or cold that could be a potential Coronavirus infection. Moreover, Reddy has asked all the devotees who are suffering from the above-mentioned symptoms to lay back and postpone their trip to Tirumala.

Apart from this, there are other measures announced by TTD. Devotees are appealed to bring Tupperware or steel, copper bottles to the temple along with them. This has been asked as the use of plastic bottles is banned in the Hill town. According to Reddy, TTD has also put up around 150 RO plants all over Tirumala Tirupati that will benefit the pilgrims. The move is a part of TTD’s special arrangements and can help as a heavy rush is expected in summers.

Not only this but in order to provide relief to pilgrims from the scorching heat, TTD will also be painting white colour once a well at all pedestrian pathways along with roads. Pilgrim congregation is more in these places. The painting will also be done near Mada streets, Srivari Seva Sadan, and first ghat road walkers path. Moreover, sheds will also be put-up right in front of the Srivari temple and Vaikuntam queue Complex. In order to meet summer demands, adequate stock of laddu Prasadam will also be made readily available.

TTD is also inviting around 1500 scouts and 3500 Srivari Sevakulu to volunteer and serve during summer.