Tired of pollution and hustle-bustle of Mumbai? Give Coconut Garden a visit

The garden is the perfect place for a getaway for residents and tourists in the city and nearby places.

Coconut garden, Mumbai: The Narali Baug (coconut garden) – formally known as the Veer Ratna Baji Prabhu Deshpande Udyan – is a place of many attractions, from the panoramic view of the Sealink to the peaceful, scenic sight of the beach and the sky. The breeze causing the coconut trees to sway, the beautiful sunsets and sounds of waves all make for a sensory treat at this garden situated in Shivaji Park in Mumbai’s silence zone of Dadar (west), according to a report in IE. The garden is called the Narali Baug quite aptly as it contains a whopping 185 coconut trees, which is not a surprise in itself due to the fact that it is situated along the coastline and is at a distance of a mere 10 metres from the sea.

The garden is the perfect place for a getaway for residents and tourists in the city and nearby places, as it seems far away from the pollution and the daily hustle-bustle of a typical day in Mumbai. Moreover, the garden also boasts of having something for people across all age groups, teh report added. While it acts as a great place for senior citizens to take morning and evening strolls, the proximity to the sea makes it a romantic setting for couples. The garden also has ample space for children to ride on their bikes or to run around. There are also swings, slides and seesaws set up for the children to play in, while people who are focused on getting fit can enjoy the open gym.

The benches and the grass act as the perfect place for people to quietly sit and enjoy the Sun or the breeze or maybe a good book, and yoga sessions are also conducted for the engagement of some visitors.

Visitors can enter the garden from two sides, the report said, with the main entrance located across from the Shivaji Park ground, and the second entrance located across from the Chaitya Bhoomi shrine where Dr BR Ambedkar had been cremated.

Upon entering from the main entrance, visitors can catch a huge arch in the garden which had been erected by Swami Narayan Temple Trust over 12 years ago, and it features 1,008 sculpted idols of Lord Ganesh in different poses. Just behind the arch is the Bandra-Worli Sealink. A concrete pathway divides the garden into two parts – one covered with green grass and the other with red soil.

The garden also has multi-coloured LED lights to make it safe and suitable for a visit after dark.