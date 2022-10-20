Tips and tricks for a seamless travel during festive season

Festivals are the time to come close to your loved ones. People travel from across the globe to be with their family during festive times pertaining to the travel industry witnessing a boom. As much as festivities bring a joy and smile to one’s face, it also becomes a reason of stress when planning a seamless travel.

To make your dream trip the best experience to etch in your memories forever, Vikas Sharma, CEO, Encalm Hospitality Pvt Ltd, has shared some easy-breezy tips and tricks on how to experience hassle-free travel during festive season:

Book Tickets in Advance – To avoid the last-minute aggravation, always book your tickets two to three weeks in advance. Tickets booked at the last moment normally tend to include surcharges which can be avoided if you book it in advance. Also, advance booking with railways assures a confirmed seat whereas the eleventh hour deals don’t guarantee any validation. So, work-out your leaves and plan your trip in advance so as to save yourself from the festive chaos.



Avail meet and greet services at airports – People traveling via airports are always seen struggling with formalities & festivities just adds to this already existing madness. To give yourself a seamless travel experience, opt for assistance services at airports which not only curb the check-in time but also offer tones of other services to make your journey hassle-free. These meet and greet services offers an executive who will guide you from the gate till you board your flight. Also, during festivities, the Indian luggage multiplies as they consists all kind of gifts for the extended families. To help you with your heavy luggage, airport meet and greet service also offers buggy and porter services. Guests with heavy luggage can opt for ‘Buggy Service’ where porters are assigned to carry their baggage till boarding. Book one for you and just laid-back and enjoy the experience while keeping the glim on your face intact. To deliver more benefits to the guests, these airport meet and greet services are providing good deals on brands at duty free shops. So one can shop for their favorite products from duty free shops at the airport while passing time during layovers. It will help you in getting access to products at a cheaper price. So shop, explore and have a great time.

Explore the lounge and Spa during layovers – People taking international flights to meet their near and dear ones faces the most crucial problem of spending time during extra-long layovers. Not to worry anymore, just sit back and chill at premium lounges at airports. Airport lounges have come a long way since its inception and now provides separate gaming zones to engage the kids, gourmet live food counters to satiate the foodie inside you and various other add-on amenities like plug-in points, high speed internet access, etc. You can also invest the time in rejuvenating your mind, body & soul as airports nowadays houses luxurious spa services as well.

Festivals bring joy and happiness in everyone’s life and with these tips and tricks we wish you to embark on a beautiful journey minus any complications. So, hop on and spread smiles this festive season by sharing this travel hacks with your loved ones.