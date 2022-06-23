Time for a vacation! EaseMyTrip’s mega sale on flights, hotels, and bus bookings; All details inside

EaseMyTrip is celebrating its 14th anniversary with a mega sale on various travel-related products and services. The sale started on June 22nd and will continue till June 25th. The sale spanning four days will feature ideals across various verticals. This is the first time that the company is conducting a sale on such a large scale post-pandemic.

The travel tech platform also expects a significant increase in traffic during the sale. Besides international and domestic flights, the company will also offer various other services and products such as bus bookings and hotel reservations. The sale features various partners and airlines and deals from banks that are partnered with the company available on select credit card bookings.

During the sale, customers can get 10% discount on international flights upto Rs 10, 000 with a minimum ticket price of Rs 7500 and a 14% discount on domestic flight bookings up to INR 2,022 for domestic flight bookings with a minimum value of Rs 5000. They can also get a 20% discount on hotel bookings upto Rs Rs 5,000 in domestic destinations and a 20% discount on international hotels upto Rs 10, 000.

Additional services include flat 15% discount on Bus Booking for ticket price up to Rs 500. These offers are available through the company’s website and its mobile app. New and existing customers can also avail these offers by simply using the code “ANNIVERSARY”. In addition, the company is also offering special discounts to its customers who make payments through its partner banks.

Customers can check out this link to know more about the offers https://www.easemytrip.com/offer/anniversary-sale

Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip announcing the sale said, “’Over the last 14 years, we have grown exponentially to become the second-largest OTA in the country and are on our way of becoming one of the largest travel tech organizations globally.”

The company, which has been profitable since inception, provides its customers with the options of zero convenience fees* and full refunds*, an official statement said.