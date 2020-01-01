Tiger comes close to Ajanta caves’ tourist spot

The tiger, known as TPWL-T1C1, is fitted with a radio collar, and is on the move for the last ten months. (Representational Image)

A tiger from Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary stayed in the jungles near the world-famous Ajanta Caves in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district for a week last month, a forest official said on Wednesday. The tiger, known as TPWL-T1C1, is fitted with a radio collar, and is on the move for the last ten months. It was found to have stayed in an area two km away from Ajanta Caves, said Deputy Conservator of Forest Satish Wadaskar here.

Since it was fitted with a radio collar to keep a track of its movements, the tiger is believed to have traveled about 1,500 km, though not in a linear route. “It entered the region surrounding Ajanta and Fardapur on December 18-19 and moved towards Dnyanganga Sanctuary in Buldhana district on December 26,” Wadaskar told PTI.

This is the period when the tourist season at Ajanta is at its peak. “Our teams were stationed in Ajanta and we were observing its movements. The tiger hunted some wild animals, but did not go near human settlements,” Wadaskar added.