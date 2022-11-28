This Rs 1.5 crore per-person private jet tour will take you to Europe for an ultra-luxury vacation

The best way to experience the world is through a private jet tour. Starting September 2023, the Grand Tour of Europe will take fifteen travelers to Europe’s most desirable destinations over 12 days. You read that right! The travelers will explore destinations like London, Sicily, the Greek Isles, the Adriatic Riviera, and the City of Canals in Venice. The journey will start from London and members will dine at club Mosimann on the incredible Embraer Legacy ER135.

Luxury tour operator Red Savannah will plan an array of individual activities to allow travelers to explore Palermo’s Capo on the private boat charters.

The tour will continue in Sicily with a private cocktail reception concert in Chiesa del Santissimo Salvatore, a famous church, and an evening at Palazzo Francavilla. The travelers will then go to Santorini and will visit the islands of Sikinos and Ios. In Dubrovnik, they’ll relax in the cabanas on Šipan island and dine right on the medieval walls. Finally, in Venice, a historian-guided tour goes into secret historic gardens and it all ends with a masked farewell dinner at The Gritti Palace, a Luxury Collection.

Red Savannah will take you to specially curated world-class restaurants. “The Grand Tour of Europe will be using a much smaller private jet to connect some of Europe’s greatest sites, without the need for non-stop travel around multiple airports,” George Morgan-Grenville, founder and CEO of Red Savannah, shared in a statement provided to Food & Wine.

“Exclusivity is the hallmark, and in addition to superlative group events, each guest will have a choice between independent privately guided sightseeing, or time to enjoy the facilities of some of the best hotels in Europe or both,” as per Global Traveller.

Why should you book the tour immediately?

The first four people to book this tour travel with complimentary first-class round-trip tickets. The Grand Tour starts at Rs 1.5 crore approximately per person, which includes all private jet flights, 5-star accommodations, most lunches, all dinners, a welcome and farewell cocktail party, and individual and group sightseeing opportunities.