The post-pandemic: Here are the top-ranked hotels from across the world 

By Reya Mehrotra

The world is opening up gradually and people are beginning to make travel plans. However, it’s important to choose a safe place to stay. Here are the top-ranked hotels from across the world, as per Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best rankings, which represent the most highly-rated properties based on authentic reviews and ratings on TripAdvisor.

Ikos Dassia

Situated in Greece, the five-star hotel has been taking precautions like providing contactless check-in and check-out facilities. The Mediterranean-style hotel, which secured the first rank in the list, is close to Dassia beach on Corfu island. It has spa facilities, free Wi-Fi, parking, sports and watersports facilities and children’s facilities. It also offers two swimming pools and an open-air cinema.

Ikos Olivia

Occupying the second rank is this hotel, which is based in Halkidiki, Greece. Among other safety precautions, it has doctors available 24×7. It is situated close to the Thessaloniki International Airport. The 22-acre masterpiece has an exclusive location on the Gulf of Toroneos and offers activities like beach volleyball, windsurfing, tennis, live music, beach parties and a number of other fun things. The hotel also offers a personal deluxe concierge who takes care of everything during the stay.

Grand Velas Los Cabos

The Mexican hotel has been ranked third in the list. It provides luxury experiences like brunch at sea, stargazing, picnics and adventures like hang gliding, off-road trekking, deep diving and safaris. One can have a virtual tour of the property on their website before travelling. It has an exclusive kids’ and teens’ club for the young. The ballrooms and ocean-front terrace make it a good location for weddings as well.

LUX Belle Mare

The fourth on the list, LUX Belle Mare is situated on the east coast of Mauritius, Africa. It provides a wellness concierge who helps you remain fit while on holiday. Guests can taste 112 types of rum and 12 different local variations of sugar tastings. There are cocktail-making sessions, sega dancing classes and musical acts as well. One can also go horse riding on the beach. There’s a chocolate workshop as well.

Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancun

The Mexican hotel, which is ranked fifth, is an adults-only resort—it is famous for providing honeymoon and wedding packages. It offers jungle tours, snorkelling, tour of Mayan monuments and boat rides through the mangrove jungles of the lagoon.

All Inclusive VilaVip Hotel Fazenda

This hotel in Serra Negra, Brazil, has been rated the sixth best. Its nearby attractions include Church of Nossa Senhora do Rosario, Cristo Redentor of Serra Negra statue, among others. An indoor pool, fitness centre and sauna are great attractions for fitness lovers.

Akumal Bay Beach & Wellness Resort

The seventh in the list is this Mexican resort. ‘Akumal’ literally means ‘a place of the turtles’. The resort offers a beach view and snorkelling with sea turtles. You can top dive into the life that thrives within the live coral reef just steps away from the rooms. Nearby destinations include Cenote Santa Cruz, Centro Ecologico Akumal, among others. The sanitised rooms are sound-proof and Wi-Fi-enabled. Daily meditation and yoga classes add to the calmness.

Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit

This is an all-inclusive luxury hotel in Mexico, ranked the eighth best in the world. One can go snorkelling and scuba diving, explore beautiful beaches, go on sunset sails on the Bay of Banderas and discover the local culture and nightlife of Puerto Vallarta while playing golf there. Services include digital detox, baby’s concierge, baby’s first haircut, etc.

Voyage Bodrum

Situated at the heart of Bodrum, this Turkey-based hotel ranks ninth on the list. Nightlife thrives here with performances by stars and groups all summer. It also offers a photographer, hairdresser and a mini market in summers. There are options for sports like foosball, boccia, darts, American billiard, table tennis, water sports apart from medical spa therapies. It is situated at a distance of 40 km from the airport.

Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos

The hotel, ranked 10th, provides a free butler who takes care of all your needs personally. The hotel has a fitness centre, hydrotherapy, wedding facilities and special Le Blanc massages, including an 80-minute four-hand massage.