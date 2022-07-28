The exponential growth of medical tourism in India

One of the rapidly growing industries in India, Medical tourism has grown exponentially in the past few years reaching a valuation of USD 6 billion and the numbers are expected to grow monumentally in the coming years. Gaining a strong foothold worldwide as the ‘global medical destination’, India is garnering much interest and trust in the global health care service industry because of its cost efficiency as compared to the other nations, highly skilled medical fraternity and minimal language barriers with fluency in English being commonplace in the country.

“Medical value tourism has seen exponential growth and it is an industry with immense potential to add to the health of the economy. For us at SEPC, it is of paramount importance to create a support system and a blueprint for businesses to thrive, especially in this post-crisis economy. We are actively looking into accelerating the healthcare and medical tourism sector in India. We have proposed SANJEEVANI India Heals, a meeting to promote India as The Destination for wellness, Pharma sourcing and superlative healthcare. The idea is to pitch India on the global platform as the most cost-effective and quality-conscious country for medical tourism.”, stated Karan Rathore, Vice Chairman, Services Export Promotion Council.

“Medical tourism is so much more about just getting the treatment facilitated for the patients. It is the wholesome experience of arranging a seamless medical experience for them and India has become one of the key destinations when it comes to medical tourism. Global Care has always been at the forefront of extending end-to-end services to our patients. We are currently handling 1500+ patients every month. We have approximately 350 stellar groups of hospitals on board including Fortis, Max Healthcare, Manipal Hospitals, Apollo hospitals, Aster Group, Artemis, Rainbow, American Oncology Institute, and W Pratiksha in India, UAE and Turkey. Our services make sure that the treatments are of the highest quality and are cost-effective as compared to countries like the USA and Europe.”, shared Rajeev Taneja, Founder and CEO at Global Care.

“India is rapidly becoming the ‘It’ destination for medical tourism. Our strength lies in our ability to offer superlative treatment backed by some of the best medical professionals in the world and state-of-the-art facilities. The infrastructure and diagnostic facilities are some of the best in the world while being cost-effective which puts us in the centre of the global healthcare industry.”, shared Kapil Chaddha, Group CEO of eExpedise Healthcare.

India witnesses an influx of patients from Bangladesh, Iraq, Maldives, Afghanistan, Oman, Yemen, Sudan, Kenya, Nigeria and Tanzania. These countries account for about 88 per cent of the total international patients visiting India and the stats are witnessing continuous growth even for patients from developed countries. The sector is projected to grow by leaps and bounds by 2026.