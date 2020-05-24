The dawn of public places: Travel in the shadow of coronavirus

By Reya Mehrotra

Park and National Palace of Pena

The Pena Palace is located in Sao Pedro de Penaferrim in Sintra in Portugal. It is the greatest example of romanticism in Portugal. Its construction began in 1836 and it possesses a Romanesque revival architecture influenced by the Moorish and Manueline styles. Its park consists of a forest and grand gardens with more than 500 different species of trees. The park and the palace are the results of King Ferdinand II’s creative genius. It opened to the public as a museum in 1911. In 1995, Unesco classified the historical town of Sintra as World Heritage Cultural Landscape. The museum reopened on May 18 on the occasion of International Museum Day, with social distancing and other safety and hygiene measures in place.

Shanghai Disney Resort

Only 30% capacity and face masks are the new rules for anyone visiting the Disneyland in Shanghai. It is also the first Disney theme park in the world to reopen after three months post the lockdown. It was shut on January 25 and reopened on May 11. Designated spots have been painted for visitors on 10 grounds to help them stand apart from each other and temperature checks will be carried out before they enter. The theme park is located in Pudong, Shanghai.

Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park is home to the world’s largest calderas with over 10,000 thermal features and 300 geysers. It has one of the world’s largest petrified forests and the largest lake in North America: Yellow Stone Lake. It reopened on May 18 following the necessary guidelines and precautions in a three-phased manner that initially opened the South and East entrances of Wyoming and limited visitor travel to the lower loop of the park.

Acropolis of Athens

As Greece eases restrictions, many ancient sites of Greece, including the Acropolis Hill, reopened for visitors on May 18. Post the lockdown in mid-March, a virtual tour had been made available of the site for visitors. An ancient citadel located above the city of Athens, the Acropolis has remains of several ancient architectural masterpieces, the most popular and famous being the Parthenon, the temple of goddess Athena, the patron of the people of Athens.

Grand Canyon National Park

The park in Arizona, US, has reopened with limited access, keeping in mind the pandemic. Its layered bands of red rock reveal millions of years of geological history. Important viewpoints include Mather Point, Yavapai Observation station and architect Mary Colter’s Lockout Studio, Lipan Point. Following guidance from higher authorities, the park’s South Rim has been given access to public. It is being reopened in a phased manner.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum

The museum has been closed since March 14. Situated in Cleveland, Ohio, it is reportedly set to open from June 15. It documents the history of rock music, artists, engineers, producers who have influenced its development. It was established in 1983 and features numerous exhibits and memorabilia from artists, including John Lennon, Janis Joplin, John Sebastian, among others. Once it reopens, the museum will operate on half capacity basis with timed digital tickets, temperature checks and face masks. The museum hours will be limited and digital touchscreens will be off-limits. Employees, too, will be required to take all hygiene and safety measures. The café and the gift shops will open keeping in mind social distancing and the visitor traffic will move in one direction.