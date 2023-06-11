That haunting trip: Spooky destinations have their own attractions, and abound the world over

The supernatural always appeals to the human psyche, and exploring places that are said to be haunted can be especially thrilling. Be it an unsettling cemetery, a dilapidated guesthouse, a haunted beach, abandoned lighthouse, a castle with supernatural vibes, these destinations have a sense of mystery, fear, stories and legends that make for interesting sighting.

An old city, Delhi has its share of such places and the Delhi tourism department is throwing them open to the curious. The city administration feels introducing and exploring such places as part of public tours will add to the tourist attractions in the capital. The recent list of haunted towns and places in the national capital is quite exhaustive. Apart from Malcha Mahal in Chanakyapuri, other places where such walks will start include Feroz Shah Kotla, Bhuli Bhartihari and Tughlaqabad Fort.

While the 14th century monument Malcha Mahal, is located inside a forest area, around 1.5 km from the main road in Chanakyapuri in New Delhi, the Bhuli Bhatiyari ka Mahal walk in the central Ridge area would be another sought after destination for travellers. It is a ruined fort-cum-gateway that was originally built as a hunting lodge by Feroz Shah Tughlaq in the 14th century. Its spooky ambiance and tales of paranormal activities have made it a destination few dare to tread after sunset.

Another historic ghost location that is believed to be frequented with the presence of djinns is the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi. The place also refers to Delhi’s cricket stadium which in 2019 was renamed as Arun Jaitley Stadium. But the ruins make this place worth a visit. Not just the capital city, India is known for many such places that are known for paranormal activities. In fact, some of the places are touristy destinations known as ghost-ridden forts, tombs and graveyards.

Himachal Pradesh, for instance, has Barog, the longest tunnel on the Kalka-Shimla railway named after British engineer Colonel Barog, whose ghost is believed to haunt the place. The Bhangarh fort in Rajasthan is a haunted destination and so is the Kuldhara in Jaisalmer which is an abandoned village of Kuldhara in Rajasthan. The area was deserted in 1825 and it is believed to be a ghost village after the cruel king forced people to pay heavy taxes for his own interests. It is believed that one day the villagers suddenly disappeared, but cursed the village before leaving.

Natural surroundings have played an important role in making these as the most visited haunted places in India. For instance, places like Torna Fort and Sudhagad Fort in Maharashtra are known for trekking or hiking with great views of the skies and the mountains, but these places are also known for their spooky side. The Torna Fort in the western ghats around 50 km from Pune is one of the highest forts for camping and trekking but it is believed that the spirits from the countless wars fought between Maratha and Mughal empire still visit the area. The Golconda Fort in Hyderabad reportedly has several visitors having spooky encounters, as it is believed Taramati, a courtesan of Abdullah Qutub Shah’s rule, haunts the place. Globally, Edinburgh in the UK is known for the Greyfriars Kirkyard, one of the most famous graveyards in the world, and attracts several visitors. New York City, on the other hand, has Iron Island Museum, a church-turned-funeral home, now a museum, that offers overnight ghost-hunting stays and regular events.

Greenwich Village in Manhattan, New York City, is home to centuries of human history and the 12 haunted locations in and around the Village are fascinating historical places that are home to some of the strangest stories. American writer Mark Twain’s House of Death in New York, where he lived, is believed to be haunted with his ghost. Legend has it that he, along with 21 other ghosts, can be seen wearing a white suit.