Thailand e-Visa on arrival applications from India jumps 7 times in 2022, says VFS Global

India has witnessed a steady increase in demands for Thai e-Visa on-arrival applications. VFS Global, a visa outsourcing and technology services specialist, observed that the demand for Thai e-Visa has increased seven times from March to October this year.

The number of Indians travelling to Thailand under e-Visa facility has accelerated seven times in 2022, said VFS Global, PTI reported.

The Central government restarted scheduled international flights in March. According to the statement of VFS Global, the e-Visa on-arrival applications from India jumped up seven times till October 2022.

VFS Global had launched the e-Visa on-arrival service in 2019 in collaboration with the Immigration Bureau of Thailand

Noel Swain, COO – Passport, eVisa and I&CS, VFS Global said that the growth in e-Visa applications underlines the customers’ preference towards smooth digital services.

“The e-Visa service expedites the clearance of immigration upon arrival in Thailand through dedicated counters at major airports in Thailand,” he added, PTI quoted.