Thai AirAsia to launch Bangkok-Kochi flights

Air Asia

Thai AirAsia will launch daily direct flights between Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok and Kochi. The airline is also offer promotional fares starting at INR 2,999 until March 27, 2016 for travel between May 16, 2016 and May 22, 2017.

Tassapon Bijleveld, CEO, Thai AirAsia, said, “We are ready to move forward in India this year as we can clearly see opportunities both in the travel sector and trade segment. The AirAsia brand is already familiar to the people of India following the success of our Chennai and Bangalore routes, which both saw load factors of 84 per cent in 2015. Opening a direct flight to Kochi was very enticing and we expect to achieve load factors of over 85 per cent within the first three months of the route’s operation as well as further growth in the future.”

This development is expected to benefit business and leisure travel in Kochi, as the city is an important port city and industrial hub. Kochi also has many tourism destinations and activities, such as backwater boathouses, allowing travellers to explore nature.

Presently, Thai AirAsia flies Don Mueang-Chennai, and Don Mueang-Bangalore five times weekly, while also providing Fly Thru service from Don Mueang to destinations popular among Indian travellers, including to Phuket, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Krabi and Surat Thani domestically and to Singapore, Macao and Ho Chi Minh.