Temple where leopards roam to Silent valley! Pack your bags to visit these offbeat destinations this Christmas, New Year

Here is list of some offbeat destinations that one can visit during this Christmas or New Year

Christmas, New Year usher in ultimate joy for us. Most people during Christmas Eve to the New Year prefer to rejuvenate themselves by travelling to tourist destinations. Being nestled in the lap of natural landscapes will refresh your souls and quench the thirst of quintessential inquisitive minds which seek to know the uncharted places. While many people opt for popular tourist destinations, some choose to explore offbeat places.

Here is list of some offbeat destinations that one can visit during this Christmas or New Year prepared by Cleartrip.

Jawai Hills, Rajasthan

Jawai Hills also known as the Leopard hills is located in Pali district of Rajasthan. This is the habitat of leopards and other wild animals such as chinkaras, jackals, hyenas, etc. One can spot migratory birds in the area. There is a Kalka Devi temple in the hills. Maximum number of leopards roam around the caves and stairs of this temple. Travellers will have the option to go for Safari rides to experience the inner view of the wilderness and also peek into the lives of local people who live there.

Ponmudi Hill Station, Kerala

If you love long drives or trekking through winding paths of hills, Ponmudi Hill Station in Kerala is definitely the place you should visit. Set in the Western Ghats, the picturesque hill station located in God’s own country is surrounded by a sheen blanket of mist and lush greenery. Apart from driving, one can do trekking here. Travellers can stay at cottages and resorts in the hilly area.

Silent Valley National Park, Kerala

Silent Valley National Park in Kerala is a natural piece of wonder. Silent Valley National Park is one of the finest destinations for every nature lover. One can experience wild jungles and its wilderness. Travellers can explore numerous adventurous activities. Silent Valley National Park has a rich history and grandeur. It has also remained the largest tract of evergreen rain forests in Palakkad district. Picturesque Kunthi river descending from the Nilgiri hills is a sight to behold.

Sar Pass, Himachal Pradesh

Sar Pass in Himachal Pradesh is an ideal place for those who love trekking. Sar Pass is located in the Pir Panjal mountain range. Sar Pass is surrounded by high-rise mountains, lush green forest, and waterfalls. Sar Pass is considered as one of the best routes and longest treks in Himachal Pradesh. Generally, it takes 5-7 days to complete 5-7 days. It offers never-seen-before views.

Sandakphu, West Bengal

Sandakphu is the highest point of the Singalila Ridge in West Bengal. From here, tourists can enjoy the majestic view of peaks of the Everest and the Kanchenjunga. The sight Teesta river makes it even more beautiful.