Tech4Hertiage: Great initiative! A hackathon for preservation of Indian heritage sites

The hackathon attains significance since India has over 30 UNESCO cultural heritage sites that need restoration. (Image: Sahapedia.org via IE)

Indian Heritage Sites: A hackathon for solutions to preserve Indian heritage sites soon! Sonipat-based Rishihood University has decided to hold ‘Tech4Heritage Hackathon’ to encourage participants to develop viable solutions for the preservation and rejuvenation of important heritage sites in India. In a note, the university said that the hackathon would be conducted jointly with Sapio Analytics and Internity Foundation, and would last for 15 days. An added incentive to participants – the university has said that senior members of the Union Ministry of Culture have expressed their interest in assessing the potential solutions that are presented during the hackathon!

The pilot run of the hackathon would aim at solutions for the restoration of the Ajanta Caves, which are over 2,000 years old. If this hackathon proves to be successful, then the university could scale it up to include more heritage sites, it said.

The applications, the university said, have already been initiated by prestigious institutions like Delhi Technological University, IIT Delhi, IIIT Pune, NIT Karnataka and Symbiosis Institute of Technology.

The main target participants of the hackathon are engineering students and those working in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Image Processing and Deep Learning, as expertise in any of these fields would equip the participants with the potential to build a preliminary solution as well as optimise it for deployment.

The university note quoted Founding Chancellor and Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Prabhu as saying that the initiative is a much needed step towards preserving India’s rich heritage. He further said that he had a firm belief that the talented youth of India would present innovative ideas in the hackathon.

Tech4Heritage Hackathon: All you need to know