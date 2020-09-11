Tech4Hertiage: Great initiative! A hackathon for preservation of Indian heritage sites

The applications, the university said, have already been initiated by prestigious institutions like Delhi Technological University, IIT Delhi, IIIT Pune, NIT Karnataka and Symbiosis Institute of Technology.
Indian Heritage Sites: A hackathon for solutions to preserve Indian heritage sites soon! Sonipat-based Rishihood University has decided to hold ‘Tech4Heritage Hackathon’ to encourage participants to develop viable solutions for the preservation and rejuvenation of important heritage sites in India. In a note, the university said that the hackathon would be conducted jointly with Sapio Analytics and Internity Foundation, and would last for 15 days. An added incentive to participants – the university has said that senior members of the Union Ministry of Culture have expressed their interest in assessing the potential solutions that are presented during the hackathon!
The pilot run of the hackathon would aim at solutions for the restoration of the Ajanta Caves, which are over 2,000 years old. If this hackathon proves to be successful, then the university could scale it up to include more heritage sites, it said.
The main target participants of the hackathon are engineering students and those working in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Image Processing and Deep Learning, as expertise in any of these fields would equip the participants with the potential to build a preliminary solution as well as optimise it for deployment.
The hackathon attains significance since India has over 30 UNESCO cultural heritage sites that need restoration.
The university note quoted Founding Chancellor and Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Prabhu as saying that the initiative is a much needed step towards preserving India’s rich heritage. He further said that he had a firm belief that the talented youth of India would present innovative ideas in the hackathon.
Tech4Heritage Hackathon: All you need to know
- The registration for the hackathon is underway, and participants can register on the website of Rishihood University (rishihood [dot] edu [dot] in [slash] tech4heritage) by September 20. The registrations are free of cost.
- The hackathon is slated to begin on September 27, and it would run for a period of 15 days.
- There are two phases in the hackathon, with no prior screening. The registration would suffice for participants to take part in the first phase of the hackathon.
- The first phase would begin on September 27 and participants would get 15 hours to come up with a preliminary solution.
- Once the solutions are shortlisted, participants would get 15 days in Phase 2 of the hackathon to enhance as well as optimise the solutions they had built.
- The hackathon would be conducted in online mode and participants would be asked to join the hackathon’s channel on slack.
- Moreover, due to the hackathon being an online one, the participants would have to arrange for the devices and gadgets they might need at their own level.
- The hackathon would award cash prizes to the top three entries, with the winner getting a cash prize of Rs 50,000, the first runner up getting a prize of Rs 25,000 and the second runner up getting a cash prize of Rs 10,000.
