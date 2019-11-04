Tawang festival a big success! Arunachal CM Khandu boasts state’s diverse culture

Tawang Festival is an annual festival which celebrates Arunachal Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage (Express photo)

The pristine Northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh is on a spree of pursuing infrastructural projects in order to boost its connectivity and travel. In this regard, the state government, is also actively involved in showcasing its culture and diverse traditions through socio-cultural events such as the Tawang Festival. Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu was quoted saying in a report by The Indian Express that the state has a rich diversity of 26 tribes and more than 100 sub tribes. He also added that each tribe is different from the other in terms of their language, cuisine as well as architecture. Being an Arunachali, when the Chief Minister travels to the other parts of the state, the experience is new for him as well, he stated.

The Tawang Festival in Arunachal Pradesh has recently concluded. The festival is fast becoming a major tourist attraction for the country as well as the world, and it saw a footfall of 40,000 visitors this year. Tawang Festival is an annual festival which celebrates Arunachal Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage, and includes attractions like Buddhist religious functions, indigenous sports, traditional dances, films and documentary screenings, food festivals and much more. Arunachal CM also stated that no other state in the region has these many festivals such as Arunachal Pradesh. The state also hosts the Ziro musical festival, Orange Festival, Bascon organic festival to celebrate the native tribal arts and also the Mechuka Adventure festival, among a few others. Khandu also claimed that the Northeastern state would benefit from a separate time zone as well as a separate cadre for an effective administration.

While travelling to Arunachal Pradesh, one has to cross Bhutan, which is half-an-hour ahead of the state. Arunachal Pradesh is the northernmost and also the easternmost state of the country. The state is ahead of Bhutan in the northeastern region and a separate time zone would increase the daylight savings and efficiency, added Khandu.

Arunachal Pradesh is the largest state of the Northeast in India. The state is still struggling in terms of development, even after 34 years of getting statehood. A challenging topography is one of the major factors behind the struggle in terms of development, according to Khandu