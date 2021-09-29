Tata-owned Vistara wins big at World Airline Awards, jumps to 28th in global rankings

Vistara Chief Executive Officer Leslie Thng expressed his delight at winning the two awards. (File)

Tata-owned full-service carrier Vistara has bagged the award for Best Airline in India & Southern Asia at the 2021 World Airline Awards.

The 2021 World Airline Awards was based on surveys of over 13 million flyers between September 2019 and July this year. Vistara also rose to 28th position among 350 airlines, based on votes by travellers on the basis of their experience. Vistara was ranked 69th in 2019 and 86th the previous year.

Vistara also won the Best Airline Staff in India & Southern Asia award.

Vistara Chief Executive Officer Leslie Thng expressed his delight at winning the two awards that recognised the airline and its team members’ consistent efforts towards offering a world-class experience for flyers.

In a statement, he also thanked Vistara loyalists for placing their trust in the airline.

The World Airline Awards, presented by Skytrax, study customer satisfaction on a global scale. The awards are decided following a vote by travellers in an airline passenger satisfaction survey.

With flyers from over 100 nationalities taking part in the survey, the win for Vistara represents the coming of age of India’s newest full-service carrier.

Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted said of Vistara’s success that the airline had achieved a remarkable feat by winning the two awards. It demonstrated the airline’s leadership for the highest standards of product and staff service.

Plaisted also expressed hope that air travel would return to normality in 2022.

The Tatas hold a 51% stake in the full-service carrier with Singapore Airlines holding the remaining 49%. The Group re-entered the aviation sector with the low-cost airline AirAsia India, a joint venture with AirAsia, decades after Air India, founded by the Tata Group as a mail carrier, was nationalised.

According to reports, the Tata Group has submitted a financial bid for Air India as the government moves to the final stages of its divestment process.