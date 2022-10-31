TATA Mumbai Marathon is back! 18th edition to be held on January 15, 2023

Much-awaited Asia’s prestigious Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) is back. TMM is an experience that is indelibly linked to Mumbai city’s unquenchable optimism and fighting spirit. The World Athletics Elite Label Road Race continues with its tradition of being held on the third Sunday of the new year – this time on January 15, 2023. This year, TMM celebrates the very spirit of Mumbai with #HarDilMumbai.

Procam International announced the registration dates for the 18th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon. The registration for the Full Marathon have commenced from 11th August 2022, 7:00 am onwards at tatamumbaimarathon.procam.in along with registrations for all virtual run categories.

Race promoters Procam International, along with the Government of Maharashtra, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, and the Mumbai Police, among other stakeholders, are pulling out all stops to provide an enhanced running experience, to mark the highly-anticipated return of India’s biggest running celebration.

The physical races of the 2023 edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon will be flagged off from the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The categories are the classic distance marathon, the hugely popular half marathon, the open 10k, widely regarded as the first milestone in road running, the Senior Citizens’ Run, which will see silvers rule the road, the Champions with Disability, and the colorful Dream Run.

Tata Mumbai Marathon prides itself on being an inclusive race. It is also pertinent to note, that this year a limited number of spots have been reserved in the half marathon for Persons with Disability (PwD).

Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister, Government of Maharashtra, said “The much awaited and much cherished, Tata Mumbai Marathon returns after two years. Today the event is one of the top 10 marathons in the world and that is a big achievement. It is a pride of Mumbai and India, that brings our community together across all ages, caste, creed to run as one. As a chief patron of the Tata Mumbai Marathon I now announce the registrations for the 18th edition of the event have begun. We extend our support to the event and we are with you.”

Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian, Tata Sons, said “The Tata Group is proud to be associated with this iconic race that brings alive the essence of Mumbai! Embodying the spirit of Mumbai, the city that never stops moving, overcoming every challenge just like the marathon runners moving towards their goal with a never-give-up attitude, the Tata Mumbai Marathon brings together amateur and professional runners from across the country.”



He further added, “The race gives every runner the opportunity to push beyond the limits of body and mind to succeed in this test of human strength and endurance. For the people of Mumbai, the Tata Mumbai Marathon holds a special place in their hearts, and this year, we look forward to seeing them once again lining the race route, cheering the athletes, and bringing alive the spirit of the city as we celebrate #HarDilMumbai!”



Talking to FinancialExpress.com on distance running’s impact on tourism and health and fitness industries in India, Vivek Singh, Jt. MD, Procam International, said, “Mass-participation sports have a positive impact on local economies as evidenced by distance running events across the globe. When over 50,000 runners take to the streets for the Tata Mumbai Marathon every January, it provides a fillip to the hospitality, transport, tourism, retail industry, as well as other local businesses. Many of the outstation runners stay back to experience the city and again, most of the outstation runners travel with families or partners. In the last edition, almost 14,500 runners were from outside Mumbai, and 400 of them from overseas. The direct economic effect from outstation participants alone was Rs. 31 crore.”

“The Tata Mumbai Marathon has triggered a running revolution in the country since its inception in 2004; inspiring millions across India to embrace a healthier lifestyle and spawning over 1600 timed running events. Flagship events such as the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon and the Tata Mumbai Marathon not only positively influence people but also inspires them to run for a cause that’s close to their hearts. In fact, thanks to the broad set of audience, they are now being showcased on worldwide broadcasting platforms, amplifying their ability to impact and influence,” Vivek Singh added.

Ujjwal Mathur, Sr. Vice President & Country Head, India Business, TCS said “TCS has been associated with the Mumbai Marathon for many years and has now grown as a pioneer of running events across the globe. We believe in the power of sports in bringing people together and are proud to bring back to the streets of Mumbai, Our Run –The Tata Mumbai Marathon. We see this as an opportunity to reignite our passion for fitness. Our long-term commitment towards marathons reflects our brand positioning ‘building on belief’, which values the belief in self, the community, and a beautiful tomorrow. As an organisation that has a diverse workforce, we encourage our associates to live a healthy and active lifestyle and focus on wellness is an important part of our corporate culture.”



Rahul Narvekar, Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, said “As a Mumbaikar I can say after the Ganesh Chaturthi, the Tata Mumbai Marathon is the biggest celebration we all look forward to. I urge you all to register for the event”.

Bollywood Youth Icon Tiger Shroff, who is the Face of the Event, said, “The Tata Mumbai Marathon is more than just a race, it is an emotion that has enriched the lives of millions of runners. The event has a special place in my heart as I have witnessed its magic firsthand. The determination of the runners is a reflection of the unwavering spirit of belief, as fear turns to freedom and the heart beats #HarDilMumbai. I urge each one of you to join me and be a part of this celebration! Register Now!”

REGISTRATION DETAILS

The Full Marathon: Registration for amateurs have started on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. and will remain open until Wednesday, November 30, 2022, or until all running spots are filled, whichever occurs first.

The Half Marathon: The registration period opened on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 7:00 a.m., and have closed on Friday, September 30, 2022. Slots will be confirmed on a fastest runner first basis as per their timing certificate submitted during half marathon registration for their respective categories.

To encourage more women to participate in the full and half marathon, a limited number of running spots are reserved for them in both categories. Guidelines are available on the website.

The Open 10K is exclusively for charity with a limited number of spots reserved for women runners. Registrations have opened on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. and have closed on Friday, September 30, 2022, or until all available racing spots have been filled, whichever comes first.

For registration confirmation criteria please visit tatamumbaimarathon.procam.in

Dream Run, Senior Citizens Run, and Champions with Disability: Registrations have opened on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. and closed on Saturday, October 29, 2022, or until all available spots have been filled, whichever comes first.

Tata Mumbai Marathon Virtual Run: Participants who are keen to run TMM virtually from anywhere in the world will be able to experience the magic of TMM and run as one with the event via the exclusive Tata Mumbai Marathon app. The virtual race categories are Marathon, half marathon, 10 Km, and the Dream Run (5 km). Registration can be done between 11th August 2022 and 2nd January 2023.

Health mandatories to participate in TMM 2023

Only individuals who are fully vaccinated (both doses) with a Covid-19 vaccination approved by WHO can apply. A certificate for the same must be uploaded while applying for the race. The prevailing health advisories and mandatories as prescribed by the Central/State governments shall apply.