Tanzania latest country to form air bubble arrangement with India during Covid-19 pandemic

October 28, 2020 9:26 PM

Till now, India had formed such arrangements with around 18 countries including Afghanistan, Bahrain, Canada, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, the Maldives, Nigeria, Qatar, the UAE, the UK and the USA.

Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international passenger flights can be operated by their airlines into each other's territories under restrictive conditions. (File image)

India has established a separate bilateral air bubble arrangement with Tanzania for operation of special international passenger flights between the two countries, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Civil Aviation Ministry said on Twitter: “An air bubble arrangement has been established between India and Tanzania. Designated carriers of both countries are permitted to operate flights between the two countries. Please plan your travels accordingly.”

Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, special international passenger flights have been operating in India under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements formed between India and other countries since July.

