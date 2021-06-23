Tamil Nadu e-registration: All you need to know about new lockdown relaxations

Lockdown extended in Tamil Nadu (Photo source: PTI)

Tamil Nadu e-registration: The lockdown in Tamil Nadu has been extended for another week. Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Sunday (June 20, 2021) that the lockdown across the state would be extended by another week. He, however, has also announced a host of relaxations for the locals to be able to commute accordingly.

Although people in Tamil Nadu would still need an e-registration to commute from one place to another, the rules have somewhat changed for district wise according to the caseload. The state has divided its 38 districts into 3 categories. Take a look at it to understand e-registration rules under different categories.

Category 1:

Districts that comes under this category:

Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem, Karur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Nilgris, Erode and Mayiladuthurai

E-registration rules for category 1 :

Transportation services for homes providing shelter to children, mentally challenged, senior citizens, differently-abled, women, widows would require an e-registration. People travelling from their houses to airports and railway stations. Passengers coming in from other countries via air or train would also require e-registration.

Employees at observation homes, places of safety for juveniles and aftercare homes would also require an e-registration.

The caregivers providing food and services for persons with special needs, senior citizens, differently-abled will also require e-registration.

Private security services for maintenance of offices such as housekeeping services in residential buildings. The services provided by self-employed persons such as electricians, plumbers, motor technicians, carpenters. They will only be working between 9 am to 5 pm.

Passengers travelling in auto-rickshaws and rental taxis would also need e-registration and also the employees who commute to their workplace on two-wheelers.

A person is allowed to travel inter-state or inter-district in case of medical emergencies or funeral, last rites with e-registration. Intra-district travel, however, for funerals, medical emergencies or last right is not permitted without an e-registration.

Under e-registration rules for this category, travel between districts for marriages/ weddings is not permitted.

Category 2

Districts that comes under this category:

Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Dindigul, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, Kanyakumari, Pudukkottai, Madurai,Ramanathapuram, Perambur, Sivaganga, Ranipet, Tenkasi,Theni, Tirunelveli, Tiruvannamalai,Tirupattur, Tiruchirapalli, Thoothukudi, Vellore, Villupuram and Virudhunagar.

E-registration rules for category 2:

All the mentioned above rules for category 1 will be applicable to people living under this category. However, the only relaxation that comes with this category is marriage travel. Travel between districts is allowed for marriages but only after getting an e-pass from the concerned authorities. The e-pass can be applied by the bride, groom or either side of the family by the head of the person for up to 50 persons.

Category 3

Districts that come under this category:

Chennai, Chengalpet, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram.

E-registration rules for category 2:

E-registration is not required for transportation services attached to homes providing shelter to children, mentally challenged, differently-abled, senior citizens, destitute, women, widow and others.

E-registration not mandatory for employees working at observation homes, aftercare homes and other places of safety for juveniles.

People wishing to travel from their residence to railway stations/ airports are allowed without an e-pass.

E-registration not required for volunteers, caregivers providing food and services for persons with special needs, senior citizens and others.

E-registration not needed for private security services for maintenance of offices, including housekeeping services in residential buildings.

No e-registration for passengers travelling in auto-rickshaws and rental taxis.

Rules for employees travelling to their workplaces on two-wheelers and people attending marriages remain the same as the ones for districts under Category 2.