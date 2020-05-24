Tamil Nadu flight guidelines: SOP for domestic air travel out; registration at TNePass portal must

It is to note that the protocol will be strictly enforced after the airlines are resuming operations after two months of being suspended.

Tamil Nadu Domestic flight guidelines: As domestic travel is all set to commence from tomorrow, states are coming out with some set guidelines for all passengers using flights. Tamil Nadu, too has come up with protocols that all passengers coming to the state or leaving the state have to follow. This includes all the precautionary and preventive measures that need to be taken to curb the novel Coronavirus transmission. Below mentioned are some guidelines that the state government has taken out.

Guidelines for domestic air travel to Tamil Nadu:

First and foremost, all passengers who will land in Tamil Nadu will have to register themselves on TNePass portal ( https://tnepass.tnega.org )and fill in all their details after they have booked their flight tickets.

After applying to the portal, passengers have to sign a declaration that states that they have ot been living in a containment zone, they do not have any fever or other COVID-19 symptoms, have been tested for Coronavirus or have not been asked to keep themselves under quarantine.

Other than this, passengers also have to declare that if asked by state authorities, they will quarantine themselves. Also, they have to inform that they are eligible to travel.

If any information provided by passengers turns out to be incorrect, they shall be liable for penal action.

If more than one member of a family is travelling, their information will be given on TNePass portal under ‘add family member.’

The state government will issue a travel permit with a QR code which will be sent to passengers’ email address or mobile number.

Details of entry pass will have to be provided to airport authorities before taking a boarding pass.

Once the flight lands in Tamil Nadu, passengers will have to show the registration on TNePass portal before exiting the airport.

Medical screenings will take place in the state’s airport and asymptomatic persons will have to quarantine themselves for 14 days after arrival. If a person does not have a house or a place to self-quarantine, he/she will have to update the information on the portal and have to go for institutional quarantine.

After entering the state, travellers using their own car or rented car, will have to provide car details on the portal.

Pick-ups by a driver or any one else (one person allowed to pick a passenger) will have to stand in designated spots in order to maintain social distancing measures.