Tallest statues in India

India is home to the tallest statue in the world — the Statue of Unity, which measures 182 metres in height. But the Statue of Unity is not the only tall statue in India. Across states, a number of tall statues have earned their reputation as popular tourist spots. The new addition to the list is the recently inaugurated Statue of Prosperity which is a tribute to Bengaluru’s founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda. Read about some more.

Statue of Unity

The 182-metre-tall statue is a tribute to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The iconic structure is located on the isle of Sadhu-Bet. It lies between the Mountain Ranges of Vindhyachal and Satpuda and is a popular tourist spot. Its height is almost double the height of the Statue of Liberty in the US. Sardar Patel was the first Deputy Prime Minister/ Home Minister of Independent India. Its 135-meter-long viewing gallery can accommodate 200 people at a time. The statue that took 46 months for completion used 70,000 metric tonne of cement. Engineering and construction company Larsen & Toubro was given the task of designing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation and maintenance of the project.

Statue of Equality

Ramanuja’s Statue of Equality is located on the premises of Chinna Jeeyar Trust at Muchintal, Ranga Reddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The second tallest sitting statue in the world was conceptualised by the trust to commemorate 1,000 years since Ramanuja’s birth. It cost around ` 1,000 crore and was majorly funded through the donations of devotees. The statue was inaugurated in February this year. The base building of the statue is home to a vedic digital library, research centre, ancient Indian texts, theatre, a gallery and Ramanuja’s works. The statue was built in China and shipped to India in 1,600 individual pieces via Chennai Port in 54 shipments.

Thiruvalluvar Statue

The statue of Saint Thiruvalluvar is another popular attraction of Kanyakumari. It was built by the Tamil Nadu government in honour of Saint Thiruvalluvar, one of the greatest Tamil poets and philosophers. The stone sculpture has been built on a 38-foot-long pedestal to symbolise 38 chapters of virtue in the Thirukkural. Saint Thiruvalluvar Statue is around 133 feet tall along with its pedestal. Thirukkural, a classic Tamil text consisting of couplets, was written by Saint Thiruvalluvar. It was based on dharma and morality. The statue symbolises various great verses and teachings of ancient classics of Sangam Literature. It was sculpted by Indian sculptor V Ganapati Sthapati and was unveiled on January 1, 2000.

Shiva of Murudeshwara

The Shiva statue in Murudeshwara, a temple town in Bhatkala Taluk, North Canara district in coastal Karnataka, is 37 metres high and is the tallest Shiva statue in India. Located on the main Mangalore-Karwar Highway, the Shiva Temple has Chalukya and Kadamba sculptures built in the Dravidian style of architecture. The statue was commissioned by businessman, philanthropist RN Shetty and sculpted by a team of sculptors that were led by Shivamogga’s Kashinath.

Statue of Prosperity

The newly unveiled 108-feet-tall Statue of Prosperity is a tribute to Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the founder of the Bengaluru city. The statue was conceptualised and sculpted by Ram V Sutar of Statue of Unity fame. PM Narendra Modi said during the inauguration of the statue that 98 tonne of bronze and 120 tonne of steel went into making the statue. A chieftain under the Vijayanagara empire, Kempegowda is credited with fortifying the area in 1537.

Tathagata Tsal

The Buddha Park of Ravangla, also called Tathagata Tsal, is located near Rabong (Ravangla) in Sikkim. It was constructed between 2006 and 2013 and has a 130-foot-high statue of the Buddha as its main centre. The Dalai Lama consecrated the statue in 2013 and since then it has been a popular spot. The statue also marks the 2550th birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha. It was built and installed through the joint efforts of the Sikkim government and its people. The Buddhist circuit of the park was constructed under a state government project for boosting pilgrimage and tourism in the region.