Take a voyage in environment-friendly cruise service! Costa Cruise unveils first-ever LNG cruise ship ‘Costa Smeralda’

Big news for cruise lovers across the globe! Soon, you will be able to embark on a breathtaking voyage on the sea in an environmentally-friendly cruise ship! Costa Cruises, which is the world’s largest leisure travel company and cruise operator, will be unveiling ‘Costa Smeralda’ in the month of October this year. The grand Costa Smeralda will be the first ever Costa ship to be fueled, both at the port and at the sea by the utilization of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Launching the first ever LNG cruise ship, Costa Cruise will be using the cleanest fossil fuel in the world. While this is a big avenue for avid cruise travelers, it will also be a huge eco-friendly tourism project. Here are a few must-know facts about the first ever LNG cruise ship Costa Smeralda: