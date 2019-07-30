Take a voyage in environment-friendly cruise service! Costa Cruise unveils first-ever LNG cruise ship ‘Costa Smeralda’

The grand Costa Smeralda will be the first ever Costa ship to be fueled, both at the port and at the sea by the utilization of liquefied natural gas (LNG).
Big news for cruise lovers across the globe! Soon, you will be able to embark on a breathtaking voyage on the sea in an environmentally-friendly cruise ship! Costa Cruises, which is the world’s largest leisure travel company and cruise operator, will be unveiling ‘Costa Smeralda’ in the month of October this year. The grand Costa Smeralda will be the first ever Costa ship to be fueled, both at the port and at the sea by the utilization of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Launching the first ever LNG cruise ship, Costa Cruise will be using the cleanest fossil fuel in the world. While this is a big avenue for avid cruise travelers, it will also be a huge eco-friendly tourism project. Here are a few must-know facts about the first ever LNG cruise ship Costa Smeralda:
- The Costa Smeralda will represent an environmental breakthrough as a project to improve air quality by preventing the emissions of particulate matter as well as sulfur oxides almost entirely at sea and in the port
- It will also significantly reduce the emission of nitrogen oxides as well as carbon dioxide. Costa Smeralda and its sister ship, which will be launched in the year 2021, will contribute to ambitious sustainability goals, such as reducing its carbon footprint of 25 percent by 2020, set by the Costa and Carnival Corporation
- Nalini Gupta, Managing Director, Lotus Destinations, Representative of Costa Cruises in India was quoted saying that Costa Smeralda will represent a major innovation for the international market and will be an important step toward setting new standards for the entire sector, with LNG being a breakthrough in the fuel technology of cruise
- The cruise ship’s name, Costa Smeralda, recalls one of the most beautiful and breathtaking tourist destinations in Sardinia (Emerald Coast)
- The names of the ship’s decks and public areas will be dedicated to famous places and squares of Italy
- The ship will feature as many as 11 restaurants, 19 bars, spa area with 16 treatment rooms, four swimming pools, a water park with slides, and an area completely dedicated for kids
- Costa Smeralda will also have her very own Costa Design Museum, called as ‘The CoDe’ which will be dedicated for the excellence of Italian design
Starting services in the month of November 2019, Costa Smeralda will sail in the Western Mediterranean till the month of April 2021, on one-week cruises calling at Marseille, Savona, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, Civitavecchia and La Spezia
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.